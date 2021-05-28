Sony PlayStation 5 Restock: Sony PlayStation 5 has been one of the most difficult game consoles to get your hands on in a long time. This huge shortage can be attributed to the global chip shortage, massive demand and logistic issues being caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to all of this, whenever the PS5 is made available in India, it goes out of stock within minutes. Also Read - PlayStation 5 pre-orders today: When, where and how to book PS5 Standard edition in India?

The company just held the third wave of its PS5 India pre-orders on May 27. The company has already announced that it intends to deliver the allocated stocks around June 7. However, there might be delays in the delivery considering the ongoing lockdown and curfew restrictions in various locations. Also Read - Unreal Engine 5 Early Access now live: What's new and everything you need to know

When will the next PS5 restock take place?

According to a report by IGN India, the next PS5 India restock will take place next month. It further states that the company had brought in stocks of the game console back in April and has not made all units available for sale till now. The reason for Sony to hold up the inventory of the PlayStation 5 is the release of the new exclusive, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart on June 11. Citing unnamed sources close to the development IGN India states that “the company wants to avoid the bad publicity of releasing its big first half of the year exclusive with no console to play it on.” Also Read - PlayStation 5 India pre-orders to go live on May 27 again at Sony Center

Sony PlayStation 5 price in India

Sony PlayStation 5 disc variant is priced at Rs 49,990, whereas, the Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990. The console is available via Flipkart, Amazon, ShopAtSC, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales, PrepaidGamerCard and Croma.

PS5 shortages could continue till 2022

The Sony Group after its results call in late April during a briefing reportedly told analysts that it is having difficulties keeping up with strong demand for its latest console. This is in part due to the component shortages and secondly due to excessive demand. The officials did not comment on the official timeframe for when the supply will normalise, but it did state that it expects these shortages to extend to next year.