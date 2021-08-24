PS5 India restock: Sony PlayStation 5 restock date, price, how to pre-order and more

Sony PlayStation 5 is currently one of the most in-demand gaming consoles globally, due to which it goes out of stock within minutes of its restock in India. The company will be holding its next pre-order sale on August 26 at 12 PM IST. Sony quietly updated its PS5 console page with the pre-order date along with its e-store. Apart from this, Vijay Sales confirmed to BGR.in that both the standard and Digital Edition variants of the PlayStation 5 will be made available on August 26. Also Read - Sony PS5 Digital Edition, a lighter version with new stand design now on sale

To recall, the last pre-order sale for the PlayStation 5 was held back on July 26 and was finished within minutes. While sites like Amazon, Shopatsc.com had the stocks finish within minutes, some retailer websites like Games The Shop and more were unable to handle the traffic and went down completely for many.

Sony launched its PlayStation 5 Standard and Digital Edition globally in November last year. Followed by a soft launch in India in February this year.

PlayStation 5 Standard Edition is priced at Rs 49,990, whereas, the Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990. The retail box includes the console itself, a stand, documentation and a DualSense controller.

Ever since its launch, the PlayStation 5 has been plagued with stock issues globally due to the high demand and much lower supply. To recall, Sony has announced that till July 18, it had managed to sell over 10 million PS5 consoles globally, making it the fastest selling console ever.

Where will the PS5 be made available