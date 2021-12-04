comscore PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price
News

PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price

Gaming

The standard edition of PS5 is priced at Rs 49,990, whereas the digital edition is available at Rs 39,990. Buyers will also get a DualSense controller in the box.

Sony PS5

Gaming enthusiasts will be able to buy Sony PlayStation 5 and its digital edition on December 6 at 12 pm IST (noon). Sony’s next-gen console — the Rs. 49,990 Blu-ray-equipped PS5, and its Rs. 39,990 disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition — will be up for pre-order in India. Also Read - Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans

Sony’s online store website has updated the pre-order date, i.e., December 6, on its PS5 console page. You will be able to buy PS5 and its Digital Edition on several other online stores apart from Sony’s e-store. In addition, you can also pre-order both standard and digital versions of PS 5 from December 6 on Vijay Sales. Also Read - PhonePe launched health insurance plan

The gaming console can be purchased from Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales to also re-stock the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. Last time, PS5 was re-stock on October 4. Also Read - Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more


To cast your vote for other categories click here

Price

The standard edition of PS5 is priced at Rs 49,990, whereas the digital edition is available at Rs 39,990. Buyers will also get a DualSense controller in the box.

How to pre-order on ShopAtSC

Sony India’s retail shop Sony Center has its own website through which you can buy PlayStation 5. ShopAtSC Offers Free Home Delivery from Nearest Sony Center. You’ll need an account to buy a PS5 from ShopAtSC. Create one in advance to speed up the checkout. If you’ve previously purchased the PS5 or PS5 digital version, you won’t be able to buy another with the same account.

The site has a ‘notify me’ button if you want to set it up. Shop in SC offers low-cost EMI on select credit cards and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

How to pre-order on Amazon

PS5 Restock is also available on Amazon’s India partner, which will be offering free home delivery across India. You don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member to get free delivery. You’ll need an account to buy the PS5 or PS5 digital version from Amazon. You will be able to avail of no-cost EMI on several banks, including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI debit and credit cards. Additionally, you can get 5 percent unlimited cash back with an Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 4, 2021 10:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail
Telecom
Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail
PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price

Gaming

PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price

PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more

Apps

PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

News

"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail

PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price

PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

रिलायंस जियो ने अपने इन प्रीपेड प्लान्स को किया बंद, अब सिर्फ एक ही प्लान पर मिलेगा Disney+ Hostar का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Free Fire और Money Heist आए साथ, मिलेंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

फ्री फायर के लेटेस्ट अपडेट को एंड्रॉयड, एप्पल और पीसी में कैसे डाउनलोड करें?

एयरटेल, जियो और वोडाफोन-आइडिया के इन प्लान्स में डेली मिलेगा 3GB डेटा, जानें किसका रिचार्ज है सबसे अच्छा

वीवो ला रहा है डिस्प्ले बढ़ाने वाला स्मार्टफोन, पेटेंट डिजाइन हुआ लीक

Latest Videos

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India
Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale

News

Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app
Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail
Telecom
Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail
PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price

Gaming

PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price
PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more

Apps

PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more
Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

News

"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers