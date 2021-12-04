Gaming enthusiasts will be able to buy Sony PlayStation 5 and its digital edition on December 6 at 12 pm IST (noon). Sony’s next-gen console — the Rs. 49,990 Blu-ray-equipped PS5, and its Rs. 39,990 disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition — will be up for pre-order in India. Also Read - Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans

Sony's online store website has updated the pre-order date, i.e., December 6, on its PS5 console page. You will be able to buy PS5 and its Digital Edition on several other online stores apart from Sony's e-store. In addition, you can also pre-order both standard and digital versions of PS 5 from December 6 on Vijay Sales.

The gaming console can be purchased from Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales to also re-stock the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. Last time, PS5 was re-stock on October 4.



Price

The standard edition of PS5 is priced at Rs 49,990, whereas the digital edition is available at Rs 39,990. Buyers will also get a DualSense controller in the box.

How to pre-order on ShopAtSC

Sony India’s retail shop Sony Center has its own website through which you can buy PlayStation 5. ShopAtSC Offers Free Home Delivery from Nearest Sony Center. You’ll need an account to buy a PS5 from ShopAtSC. Create one in advance to speed up the checkout. If you’ve previously purchased the PS5 or PS5 digital version, you won’t be able to buy another with the same account.

The site has a ‘notify me’ button if you want to set it up. Shop in SC offers low-cost EMI on select credit cards and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

How to pre-order on Amazon

PS5 Restock is also available on Amazon’s India partner, which will be offering free home delivery across India. You don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member to get free delivery. You’ll need an account to buy the PS5 or PS5 digital version from Amazon. You will be able to avail of no-cost EMI on several banks, including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI debit and credit cards. Additionally, you can get 5 percent unlimited cash back with an Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card.