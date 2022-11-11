How to buy Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console in India today

Sony’s PlayStation 5 gaming console has been in demand ever since it was launched back in November 2020. Exceptionally high demand coupled with global chip shortage has made it difficult for interested people to get their hands on this gaming console. But Sony that tried to mitigate this situation by announcing frequent restocks of its PS5 gaming console in India and elsewhere in the world. The last PS5 restock in India took place in October and the next restock will take place today. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Plus Game catalogue for November 2022 revealed: Check details

Sony, via an announcement on its e-shop, that is, Sony Centre, has announced that its PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles will be available for pre-booking in India starting 12PM today. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 next restock scheduled for November 11

In addition to Sony Centre, the PS5 and the PS5 gaming consoles will also be available for purchase on Croma, Vijay Sales, Amazon India, Reliance Digital, Flipkart, Game Loot and Games The Shop among other places. Interested people can also check the stores near them for the same. Also Read - Sony PS5 price in India hiked, now starts at Rs 44,990

Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition price in India

It is worth noting that Sony increased the prices of its PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming consoles in India. While the price of disc-edition of the PlayStation 5 gaming console was increased from Rs 49,990 to Rs 54,990, the price for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition was increased from Rs 39,990 to Rs 44,990.

As a part of today’s restock, Sony is bundling Horizon Forbidden West along with the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition gaming consoles in India. So, during today’s restock the PS5 and Horizon Forbidden West bundle will be available for Rs 58,990, while the PS5 Digital Edition and Horizon Forbidden West bundle will be available for Rs 48,490.

How to get your hands on PS5 and PS5 gaming consoles during the restock

If you are planning to buy the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 during the restock today, here are a couple of tips that will increase your chances of getting your hands on this gaming consoles:

— Ensure that you are connected to a high-speed internet connection.

— Log into Sony Centre before-hand so that it doesn’t take long while booking the gaming console.

— Ask your friends and relatives to try booking the gaming console on other platforms to increase your chances.