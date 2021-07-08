PS5 restock July 12, 2021: Price, sale details, how to pre-order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition

Sony PlayStation 5 has been one of the most in-demand consoles to date, with Sony unable to fulfil consumer demand. This is why the company has been hosting pre-order sales every now and then, which end within a few minutes. If you are among the eager, waiting to get your hands on the latest-gen console, you can rejoice as Sony has announced that it will be hosting its next pre-order sale on July 12 at 12 PM IST. Also Read - Sony PlayStation State of Play: Where to watch live event, Deathloop details, and more

During the next restock sale, the company will be offering both the PlayStation 5 disc version and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. The PS5 is priced at Rs 49,990 and the PS5 Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches Emergency Data Loan facility: Get data now, pay later

July 12 will mark the third round of pre-orders in India since the console launched back in November 2020. This also marks the first time the digital only console will not be exclusive to Sony’s ShopAtSC store, instead it will also be made available across all major retailers. Vijay Sales in a statement to BGR.in has confirmed the same. Also Read - Top tech news today: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, Airtel Black plans released, more

Where will the PS5 be made available

ShopAtSC

Amazon India

Flipkart

Croma

Vijay Sales

Reliance Digital

Prepaid Game Card

Games The Shop

It is likely that the stocks are more this time, but it will still be better if you be quick at booking the gaming console. You never know when the stock finishes. During the last few pre-orders, buyers faced issues at the time of pre-booking as the stocks finished in a blink of an eye. Moreover, some sites like Games The Shop could not even keep their website live during the sale, due to the high traffic surge.