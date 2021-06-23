PS5 restock June 2021: Sony PlayStation 5 goes out of stock within minutes of going live

Sony replenished its PlayStation 5 stocks today and both the disc and the Digital Edition variants were gone within minutes. This time along even Amazon had troubles with it showing an error page stating “It’s rush hour and traffic is piling up on that page” according to Gadgets 360. Please try again in a short while.” Flipkart changed the status from “coming soon” to “sold out” as soon as the clock hit 12 PM. Croma showcased a blank white checkout page. Games The Shop went down 20 minutes before pre-orders began, and when it came back up, the product was out of stock. Also Read - PS5 restock June 2021: How to pre-order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition in India

The Sony Center website gave a 404 page not found error for PS5 Digital Edition. Sony Center did have the disc variant in stock but the stock was sold out within seconds. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 back on Sony's PlayStation Store, with a special warning for PS4 owners

For the lucky ones who were able to get in their PS5 orders, the company states that it will start delivering this batch of pre-orders from July 3. Some orders might get delayed due to local restrictions caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Samsung and LG confirm presence at in-person CES 2022

The company has not announced when it will be holding the next round of PS5 pre-orders in the country. However, seeing the pattern we expect the company to bring in a new batch at least once in July.

Sony PlayStation 5: Price in India

Sony PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the standard disc variant and at Rs 39,990 for the Digital Edition.

Sony expects PlayStation 5 shortages could continue till 2022

To recall, the Sony Group after its results call in late April during a briefing reportedly told analysts that it is having difficulties keeping up with strong demand for its latest console. This is in part due to the component shortages and secondly due to excessive demand. The officials did not comment on the official timeframe for when the supply will normalise, but it did state that it expects these shortages to extend to next year.