Sony confirmed that the first PlayStation State of Play 2022 will take place at 3:30 a.m. IST on Thursday. The event will be streamed live across several platforms, including YouTube and Twitch. While no fixed schedule for the event is out yet, fans are hoping for some of the most anticipated PS5 games of the year to highlight the stream. What has been confirmed, though, is that Gran Turismo 7 will headline the 30-minute event. Sony said in a release that "just over 30 minutes of new PS5 footage and gameplay details for Gran Turismo 7" will be showcased.

While GT7 in itself has fans excited, it has been recently tipped that Hogwarts Legacy is due for a new trailer in the new future. Will fans finally get a fresh glimpse of the Harry Potter RPG during the event? Can fans expect more gameplay from God of War Ragnarok? Or will there be a confirmation about The Last of Us Remake? Only time will confirm. But it is advised to keep expectations under check since Sony has only confirmed GT7 gameplay.

How to watch PS5 State of Play February 2022 online

The PlayStation State of Play event will go live on February 2, at 2:00 pm Pacific Time which is 3:30 am IST, the next day in India. The 30-minute show will be broadcast live on PlayStation's official Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook channels.

On the lines of keeping expectations in check, while the aforementioned games have a realistic chance of getting some airtime, it would be completely unrealistic to expect new details about Marvel’s Wolverine and Spider-Man 2. The State of Play with Gran Turismo 7 should live up to the hype because of the driving simulator. There have been constant rumors about its potential and the simulator can be a sneak-peek into PS5’s graphical potential.

There will be no pre-show, but the audience will be able to join before the streaming begins. It’s advised to join early to not miss out on anything.