PSVR 2 could launch early next year: Here's everything we know about it

Sony launched its PlayStation VR (PSVR) back in 2016 for the PS4, and is expected to release an updated version for the PS5. The company reportedly during a recent developer summit stated that the upcoming PSVR 2 could be called the NGVR (Next-generation VR), featuring an OLED display with a resolution of 4000×2040 pixels. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming PSVR 2.

Display

Sony allegedly revealed the next-generation PSVR will sport an OLED display with a resolution of 4000×2040 pixels. It is also being said that the display will feature a 110-degree field of view, HDR support and eye-tracking features.

AAA Games

According to an earlier report by PSVR without Parole, Sony is looking to bring VR support for all AAA releases on PlayStation. This would include all recent and upcoming AAA titles including Resident Evil 7, Hitman 3 and No Man's Sky.

New controllers

With PSVR 2, Sony will bring in new controllers, which it has already revealed in images. The images showcase a revamped design along with finger tracking and haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. They will also feature new buttons including the ‘Create’ and ‘Options’ buttons.

Apart from this, multiple reports suggest that the PSVR 2 controllers will be able to detect when a user is holding them and will also be able to gauge how far away their hands are from the controllers.

When will it launch?

While there is no clear information on when Sony will launch its next-generation PlayStation VR, however, Sony has stated that it will not be launching its PSVR 2 this year. However, multiple reports suggest that the device will launch in early 2022.