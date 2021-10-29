PUBG 14.2 update release: New features, map locations, weapons, download files and more

PUBG Corp has announced the PUBG 14.2 update, which brings in new weapons, gameplay features, and bug fixes. Apart from these, the developers have updated the down-but-not-out (DBNO) state, which will now provide downed players with another chance at survival. PUBG 14.2 update will start rolling out for PC on November 3, and for consoles on November 11. Also Read - Snapchat eyes on JioPhone Next to increase its userbase in India

PUBG 14.2 update

The new PUBG 14.2 update will add the Mortar weapon exclusively to the Taego map. The weapon will fire giant projectiles that deal major damage. However, the accuracy of this weapon is pretty low. Players will be required to anticipate the position of their enemies accurately to attack using the Mortar. Apart from this, the game will also get another new weapon, the M79 smoke grenade launcher. Also Read - Nikon launches a new full-frame mirrorless camera called Nikon Z9 at Rs 4,75,995

The mortar can attack up to 700 meters in distance, but also requires a good five seconds to set up. Also note, Mortar will take up the primary weapon slot during the game.

The update also introduces chickens to the Taego map, which will help add detail to the map and will also serve as a gameplay feature. The Chickens will start running away if they feel danger, thus alarming other players about your position. The chickens will get scared by multiple in-game elements like the sound of punching, footsteps, gunshots, engines and exhaust sounds, and other creatures dying. While you can try to tiptoe around them, you can also quiet them by shooting them down.

Another addition to the game is its DBNO swimming, which will allow players in the DBNO state to swim and reach the shore to get revived and not die on the spot. This will help improve the chances of survival for players who are in the water, while they get knocked out.

Apart from these new features and weapons, the new update adds new Taego locations to the Team Deathmatch preset in Custom Matches including Field, Palace, Mountain, Market, and Shipyard.