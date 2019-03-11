comscore
PUBG: 15-year-old Jalandhar boy steals Rs 50,000 from father's account

The boy apparently stole the money to buy PUBG Mobile skins and cosmetic items.

  Published: March 11, 2019 10:38 AM IST
The negative stories on PUBG Mobile keep piling with time and another new incident has come to light where a 15-year-old Jalandhar boy has apparently stolen Rs 50,000 from his father’s account to spend on PUBG. The teen apparently stole to buy a gamepad to play the game and used the rest of the money to buy skins and cosmetic items in the game. His father who works as a bike mechanic reported the money stolen when he noticed that the money was missing from his account.

According to reports the father had not even received any One Time Password or any transaction message for the whole thing. The matter came to light when the father filed a police complaint of the matter. The transaction details came to light when the cyber cell launched an investigation into the whole thing. “We found that money from the complainant’s account had been transferred to a Paytm account and used to purchase PUBG items through various transactions,” cyber cell in-charge Monica Arora said.

The recovery of the address of the Paytm officials revealed that it was that of the complainant and the father on discovering that his son was the culprit, dropped the charges. The son who is a class 10 student had apparently used his father’s mobile phone to withdraw the money to his friend’s Paytm account during night. He even deleted the OTP and transaction messages to make sure that he didn’t find out. He later confessed to all the things that he had done.

  Published Date: March 11, 2019 10:38 AM IST

