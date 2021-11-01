Forget PUBG New State, Krafton could already be working on PUBG 2: Details here

Krafton is currently getting ready to launch its second mobile game, PUBG New State. While the game will release on November 11, the company seems to be hard at work developing PUBG 2, which will serve as a successor to the original PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Also Read - PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover teased: Here’s what you need to know

According to leakster PlayerIGN, Krafton Amsterdam is currently hiring for a technical art director and a technical animator for an unannounced project. The people in these roles will work with an Art Director, a Game Director, and a Producer at Krafton. He also states that all of these will work on a AAA game based on Unreal Engine 5, which will be the PUBG sequel.

To make things clear, PUBG New State is a mobile game, whereas, PUBG 2, just like PUBG will be a PC game first. To recall, PUBG originally launched for the PC and was later ported by Tencent Games to mobile.

According to a separate report by Alt Char, PUBG 2 will indeed be a sequel to PUBG, but will continue on an individual storyline that will not have a connection to any of the existing PUBG games.

If the report by PlayerIGN is true then the game based on Unreal Engine 5 will bring in a host of improvements. It will also mean that PUBG 2 will come with the best graphics in its family of games. Unreal Engine 5 currently powers some of the best-looking games right now like Fortnite.

The new game will reportedly launch on both PC and consoles sometime in 2022.

PlayerIGN has also stated that a recent leak from Nvidia consisted of a game called X1, which will take advantage of Nvidia’s latest graphics cards, which could be PUBG 2. Take note, neither Nvidia nor Krafton have commented on the topic, due to which, we state that you take the news with a pinch of salt.