PUBG 2: A PUBG sequel with better graphics releasing next year?

PUBG aka PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is wildly popular in the BR community. Although the game initially earned the fame title among advanced players in PC, and console, its adit in mobile gaming took the world by storm. PUBG was banned in India last year, but the developers brought the Indian avatar Battlegrounds Mobile India and are now prepping for the upcoming BR title PUBG New State release that features modern-day settings and advanced weaponry. While PUBG is still playable in other regions (except China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Korea, Jordan, Nepal, Israel, and Iraq), reports now suggest that Krafton is working on its sequel.

PUBG 2: When is it releasing, other details about the sequel

As per the leaker PlayerIGN, Krafton Amsterdam is reportedly hiring a technical art director and technical animator to work on a "new unannounced project" based on Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5. The leaker identified some details that reveal that on a PUBG sequel. As per a report by Alt Char, the supposed PUBG 2 sequel is tipped to be a separate game instead of an update to the existing BR title.

The leakster further cited that Krafton had discussed upgrading PUBG to Unreal Engine 5 in an internal meeting. The company is said to be looking to hire someone to work with the Art Director, Game Director, and producer. His Twitter post also refers to a work-in-progress named X1.

While the leakster managed to obtain key details on the supposed PUBG sequel, there is no confirmation from Krafton as to whether the creators are actually working on such a sequel. Reports even predict if it could be an engine update to the existing game, much like Overwatch 2.

NEW UE5 PUBG game: PUBG Amsterdam’s hiring to build a new AAA Unreal Engine 5 “UNANNOUNCED PROJECT” game. A PUBG2 project upgrading to UE5 was discussed a few months ago via internal sources. Also from diff recent leak at Nvidia, we know there’s a WIP Krafton game called “X1.” pic.twitter.com/oQKuyN3NQ1 — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) September 22, 2021

However, opting for an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5 could mean players will witness better graphics on PUBG and likely new elements. The updates are expected to enroll on PC and consoles first. “The PUBG 2 thing (PC/console) is something we’re still waiting for by 2022,” the dataminer said.

While we are yet to hear anything concrete from the developers, readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt. On a related note, PUBG Corp, Krafton Inc designed PUBG: New State is set to arrive soon on the mobile platform. The new version will parachute players into a new 8×8 map called Troi. The game set in 2051 will have futuristic vehicles, and more destructible environments.