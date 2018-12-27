comscore
News

PUBG: 5 tips to win on the Vikendi map

Gaming

Here is all you need to know to win in PUBG on the Vikendi map.

  • Published: December 27, 2018 10:22 AM IST
PUBG Vikendi snowmobile

Image Credit: PUBG

PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds from Bluehole is one of the most popular games in the world right now, and its presence on PC, Xbox, PS4 and the mobile platform has proliferated its player base. PUBG was first launched with the Erangel map, which was the only map for almost a year before a new one was introduced. Erangel is still the official map for the tournaments even though it’s been a while since the release of Miramar and Sanhok. And the newest map to hit the game is the snow map called Vikendi.

Vikendi consists of a couple of snow covered islands that is located in the Adriatic sea, and the two islands have a thin strip of water in between which is half frozen over, making it possible to cross over on foot. In terms of terrain, it has little grass, and is mostly covered in snow. There are abundant building complexes in the island map which spans a 6×6 km span, making this map a mid sized one, something between the large Erangel and Miramar maps and the smaller Sanhok map. There are plenty of rocks and trees providing cover for an open fight. There are large complexes and the loot is spread throughout the map.

The map has only the snow weather for now and time of day is set to daytime, but there are more options expected soon. And according to teasers we may see a night time mode soon. It has an exclusive vehicle which is the snowmobile, and also a replacement for the Scar-L. Here are some tips to help you win matches on Vikendi.

Choosing the drop location

Like all the other maps, choosing the optimum drop location is important to avoid an untimely and unexpected death. While it depends on the play style of the players, it is generally not a good idea to drop into hot zones because even if a player is extremely skilled there are always chances that a rogue player will just score a fluke in a densely populated area. On Vikendi, hot zones like Castle, Podvosto, Villa, Goroka and Mount Kreznic are the places one should try and avoid. One of the better things about Vikendi is that there are plenty of smaller houses evenly strewn which provide great loot. Hence loot is not a problem wherever players drop.

Navigating the Dynamic Circle

The blue circle behaves a little bit different on Vikendi than other maps, and that includes the size and the timing of the circle. The first blue circle of the map will be slightly smaller than seen on other maps, and starts a while after landing. But once the initial blue circle reaches the white one, the successive white circles will be relatively bigger making it easier to reach. Hence people landing further away from the first white circle may need a vehicle but successive circles don’t need vehicles.

PUBG: 5 tips to win on the Sanhok map

Also Read

PUBG: 5 tips to win on the Sanhok map

Knowing when to avoid vehicles

Like we have mentioned earlier, players will generally only need vehicles in the first phase of the game, but since the next circles are closer to each other, vehicles only mean making a whole lot of noise and alerting any enemies at your location. And a word of advice for those using the new Snowmobile, it reaches its highest speed on snow, while it slows down quite a bit on roads and grass.

Being mindful of the terrain

Vikendi is full of snow and walking on the snow makes footprints which are easy for the enemies to track. This is true for vehicles as well. So even if you are hiding behind a rock remember that you have left a set of footprints to reach it which will probably give away your position and alert enemies around.

WATCH: PUBG Beryl M762: All you need to know

Blending in the surroundings

Vikendi is an extremely white map and so to blend in the surrounding, white and lighter colors are pretty effective, even if the armor you will be wearing is black, if the other clothes are white, there is big chance that the enemy will have a tough time spotting you. Testament to this is the new white ghillie suit, which makes it extremely difficult to spot people in the snow.

  • Published Date: December 27, 2018 10:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Patanjali drops plans of relaunching WhatsApp-rival Kimbho app
thumb-img
Deals
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier price reportedly slashed in India; will retail at Rs 22,900
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM on Amazon India and mi.com: Price, Specifications
thumb-img
News
Nokia 6.1 Plus gets a much-loved feature with new update

Most Popular

Nokia 8.1 Review

Nokia 7.1 Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review

Honor Band 4 Review

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review

Amazon announces record sales for holiday season in 2018

Huawei's smartphone shipments exceed 200 million units in 2018

Apple's out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement ends on December 31; last chance to avail the offer

Honor Router Pro 2 launched in China

Amazon and Flipkart face new regulations in India

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG: 5 tips to win on the Vikendi map

Gaming

PUBG: 5 tips to win on the Vikendi map
PUBG concurrent players number has hit 1.1 million again with the release of Vikendi snow map

Gaming

PUBG concurrent players number has hit 1.1 million again with the release of Vikendi snow map
Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news

Gaming

Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news
BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Features

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year
PUBG bans nearly 30,000 accounts in Radar Hack Ban wave; pro players caught cheating

Gaming

PUBG bans nearly 30,000 accounts in Radar Hack Ban wave; pro players caught cheating

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Smart 2 को मिली एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट

दिसंबर की सबसे जबरदस्त स्मार्टफोन डील: नोकिया 7.1 को यहां से खरीदें सस्ती कीमत में

सामने आया OPPO R19 स्मार्टफोन का केस रेंडर, जानें कैसा होगा कैमरा?

Realme का अगला स्मार्टफोन A1 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Geekbench पर स्पॉट हुआ सैमसंग Galaxy M30, फीचर्स का हुआ खुलासा

News

Amazon announces record sales for holiday season in 2018
News
Amazon announces record sales for holiday season in 2018
Huawei's smartphone shipments exceed 200 million units in 2018

News

Huawei's smartphone shipments exceed 200 million units in 2018
Apple's out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement ends on December 31; last chance to avail the offer

News

Apple's out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement ends on December 31; last chance to avail the offer
Honor Router Pro 2 launched in China

News

Honor Router Pro 2 launched in China
Amazon and Flipkart face new regulations in India

News

Amazon and Flipkart face new regulations in India