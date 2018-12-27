PUBG: 5 tips to win on the Vikendi map

PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds from Bluehole is one of the most popular games in the world right now, and its presence on PC, Xbox, PS4 and the mobile platform has proliferated its player base. PUBG was first launched with the Erangel map, which was the only map for almost a year before a new one was introduced. Erangel is still the official map for the tournaments even though it’s been a while since the release of Miramar and Sanhok. And the newest map to hit the game is the snow map called Vikendi.

Vikendi consists of a couple of snow covered islands that is located in the Adriatic sea, and the two islands have a thin strip of water in between which is half frozen over, making it possible to cross over on foot. In terms of terrain, it has little grass, and is mostly covered in snow. There are abundant building complexes in the island map which spans a 6×6 km span, making this map a mid sized one, something between the large Erangel and Miramar maps and the smaller Sanhok map. There are plenty of rocks and trees providing cover for an open fight. There are large complexes and the loot is spread throughout the map.

The map has only the snow weather for now and time of day is set to daytime, but there are more options expected soon. And according to teasers we may see a night time mode soon. It has an exclusive vehicle which is the snowmobile, and also a replacement for the Scar-L. Here are some tips to help you win matches on Vikendi.

Choosing the drop location

Like all the other maps, choosing the optimum drop location is important to avoid an untimely and unexpected death. While it depends on the play style of the players, it is generally not a good idea to drop into hot zones because even if a player is extremely skilled there are always chances that a rogue player will just score a fluke in a densely populated area. On Vikendi, hot zones like Castle, Podvosto, Villa, Goroka and Mount Kreznic are the places one should try and avoid. One of the better things about Vikendi is that there are plenty of smaller houses evenly strewn which provide great loot. Hence loot is not a problem wherever players drop.

Navigating the Dynamic Circle

The blue circle behaves a little bit different on Vikendi than other maps, and that includes the size and the timing of the circle. The first blue circle of the map will be slightly smaller than seen on other maps, and starts a while after landing. But once the initial blue circle reaches the white one, the successive white circles will be relatively bigger making it easier to reach. Hence people landing further away from the first white circle may need a vehicle but successive circles don’t need vehicles.

Knowing when to avoid vehicles

Like we have mentioned earlier, players will generally only need vehicles in the first phase of the game, but since the next circles are closer to each other, vehicles only mean making a whole lot of noise and alerting any enemies at your location. And a word of advice for those using the new Snowmobile, it reaches its highest speed on snow, while it slows down quite a bit on roads and grass.

Being mindful of the terrain

Vikendi is full of snow and walking on the snow makes footprints which are easy for the enemies to track. This is true for vehicles as well. So even if you are hiding behind a rock remember that you have left a set of footprints to reach it which will probably give away your position and alert enemies around.

Blending in the surroundings

Vikendi is an extremely white map and so to blend in the surrounding, white and lighter colors are pretty effective, even if the armor you will be wearing is black, if the other clothes are white, there is big chance that the enemy will have a tough time spotting you. Testament to this is the new white ghillie suit, which makes it extremely difficult to spot people in the snow.