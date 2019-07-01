comscore PUBG addiction: Minor kills brother for not letting him play | BGR India
PUBG addiction: Minor kills brother for not letting him play battle-royale game

The latest case yet again highlights the negative effects of PUBG on young children's minds.

  Published: July 1, 2019 9:13 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M20 1 PUBG Mobile

A 15-year-old boy from Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra allegedly killed his elder brother. The boy flew into rage when the victim, Mohammad Shaikh (19), asked him to stop playing PUBG on his mobile phone this morning, said senior police inspector Mamata D’Souza. This is yet another case highlighting the negative effects of PUBG addiction.

The boy allegedly banged Shaikh’s head against wall, and stabbed him repeatedly with scissors, the officer said. Shaikh was rushed to government hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case is registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

PUBG death, TikTok suicide: How to fight against digital addiction

PUBG death, TikTok suicide: How to fight against digital addiction

PUBG and PUBG Mobile have been at the center of controversy not just in India but internationally as well. Numerous incidents with the game have portrayed it in poor light. Parents and others in India have even asked for a ban on the game. Despite its growing popularity, the battle-royale game has been banned at a few places. Countries like Nepal, Iraq have banned the game, while parents in UAE continue to demand a ban. The game was briefly banned in a few places in India as well. But the ban has since been lifted.

Parents and teachers continue to seek a ban on PUBG citing its numerous ill effects on children. However, to alleviate the concern of the parents, studies have found that video games don’t really have any effect on people’s tendencies towards violence. There have been numerous studies that have come to this conclusion, and the most recent one took place in the Oxford University. Researchers claimed that their findings were opposed to the popular belief.

With Inputs from PTI

  Published Date: July 1, 2019 9:13 AM IST

