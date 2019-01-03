comscore
PUBG among the top games in the Best Selling Games of 2018 list by Steam

The new list has free as well as paid games.

  January 3, 2019
PUBG Vikendi main

Image Credit: PUBG

PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds as it is known on PC and the console versions, has been one of the most popular games of 2017, even when it was just in the Early Access stage on Steam. Though some may argue that PUBG lost steam in the year 2018 because Fortnite captured the market with its overdrive and creative ideas. It turns out that PUBG still managed to capture a big chunk of the audience on Steam which is arguably the most used online gaming platform.

Steam being the most popular gaming platforms among gamer, gives a very concrete idea about what is actually popular among the gamers. Even though Valve does not exactly provide numbers for the sales of its games and titles, it does make tiers which shows which were the highest selling games, and these are divided in Platinum, Gold, etc. The Platinum tier of games for 2018 which produced the most revenue were:

The Elder Scrolls Online
– Civilization VI
– CS:GO Danger Zone
– Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
– Rocket League
– Grand Theft Auto V
– Farcry 5
– Rainbow Six Siege
– DOTA 2
– Monster Hunter World
– Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
– Warframe

Other games that also made quite a bit of money, but were not among the most are included in the Gold tier which included games like The Witcher III, Assassin’s Creed Origins and Cities Skylines. The other category for judging the games by Valve are those that use the Virtual Reality platform. And the Platinum tier of VR games included the likes of Beat Saber, Job Simulator, Skyrim VR and Fallout 4 VR. While the Gold category featured Doom VFR, Zero Caliber and Space Pirate Trainer.

