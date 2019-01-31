comscore
PUBG announces PS4 Vikendi Stunt Contest; set to give away custom PUBG themed PS4 Pro

There are prizes for just participating in the contest.

  • Published: January 31, 2019 1:16 PM IST
PUBG PS4 Pro

Image Credit: PUBG

Popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been holding contests for a while now on the different platforms. And now PUBG is all set to hold a whole new contest for its PS4 users, and it will be giving away 10 Custom PUBG PS4 Pros as prize and every eligible participant will be rewarded with Snow Beanie (Pink) and Snow Sunglasses. This contest is being held to celebrate the release of Vikendi on the PS4 version of the game.

The blog on the official website mentions, “Show us your sleek stunts on Vikendi and win cool prizes! We will pick the top 10 players with the best stunt footage and the winners will receive Custom PUBG PS4 Pros.” The teaser video hints that the stunts are not just limited to using vehicles, but one with weapons will also be accepted.

The event begins on January 29 at 1:30PM IST, and will end on February 7 1:30PM IST. The stunts will have to be performed on the Vikendi map and recorded using the PS4 Share button. Players will have to then upload their recording either on YouTube or a Google Drive and submit their PSN ID and link of the video on the Google Drive link in the patch notes.

The video needs to be a minimum of 10 seconds long and the maximum duration can be 60 seconds and any video format will be accepted for the entries. Previously PUBG had partnered with Intel to bring Highlight Clip Challenge which was only available for PC players.

  • Published Date: January 31, 2019 1:16 PM IST

