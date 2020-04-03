PUBG April Fools event Fantasy Battle Royale is now live

The beginning of April is always the time companies use to joke around. And PUBG got into the spirit of things this year too. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds now has a silly mode for an April Fools event. The event is called Fantasy Battle Royale which is now live until April 7. PUBG Corp in the announcement blog writes that even though most companies didn’t want to get into light spirit of April due to the coronavirus crisis, they decided to go ahead to make lockdown a bit more fun.

Fantasy Battle Royale: Rules and details

The new mode has a fantasy storyline and characters that fit it. Fantasy Battle Royale takes place on the Dragon’s Isle which is basically Erangel. This mode is TPP only, with 20 Squads of 4 which means 80 people in a match. Fantasy BR does not grant XP rewards but BP is earned based on your total gameplay time.

There are four classes of characters that players can choose from. Players will be asked to select a class to play before flying to the Dragon’s Isle. The four classes are Barbarian, Ranger, Wizard, and Paladin. This is a traditional battle royale with the last person or team standing being declared the winner.

All the classes are equipped with their own special weapon and skills. They even have special accessories that can increase the potency of their skill. These accessories can be leveled up as well which makes for even more powerful skills. Barbarian and Paladin are the melee characters while Ranger and Wizard are ranged.

Only the Noble Steed (motorcycle) and Dragon Wagon (UAZ) spawn are the vehicles in this mode. Care Packages are dropped more often in Fantasy BR and are be marked on the map for all players. Care Packages can contain the Zircon, a powerful gem used to upgrade your gear to level 5. There are new Fantasy Battle Royale Missions to complete, which earn you costume set pieces or a special event currency called Gold. Here’s a look at the full patch notes.