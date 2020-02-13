PUBG Arcade - Team Deathmatch introduced for 8v8 fights

The team deathmatch mode has been there for a while on PUBG M0bile now. And it seems the devs are adding it to the the PC version of PUBG finally. It will be added as part of the new PUBG Arcade which is a new tab in the Play section of the game. The Arcade section of the game will bring other modes for the players as well and the Team Deathmatch is the first of many that we will apparently see.

The Team Deathmatch will feature 8v8 fights to seven different battlefields which will be pulled from the present maps. Players will be able to choose from several different weapon loadouts. This mode will be FPP only and players will have spawn kits enabled. Players will respawn 5 seconds after each death and close to friendly players if the location is safe and will be invulnerable briefly. There are no knockdowns in this mode and players will die after their health runs out.

Friendly fire is disable here as well. Kills and assists fill the boost gauge and after not taking damage for 5 seconds, player health will begin to regenerate, whilst also depleting the boost gauge. Players cannot reconnect to TDM matches which includes accidentally leaving the match or crashing.

First team to reach 50 kills, or the highest kills after 10 minutes wins the round and winning two rounds ensures victory in the match. In terms of rewards players will get BP based on their individual score, but no Survivor Pass XP is received. The battlefields are part of the existing maps and will be surrounded by the blue zone. But unlike the battle royale mode, the blue zone here is fixed and rectangular.

According to the devs, each battlefield was chosen to provide a different TDM experience. For example, Podvosto from Vikendi features long range combat over a bridge, while the Docks of Sanhok battlefield features close quarters combat around containers. TDM will also support each battlefield’s variable weather conditions, so be ready to change up your Spawn Kit to adjust to the map.

List of Team Deathmatch battlefields

– ERANGEL – Stalber, Sosnovka Military Base

– SANHOK – Paradise Resort, Docks

– VIKENDI – Podvosto, Peshkova

– MIRAMAR – Campo Militar