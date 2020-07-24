PUBG available for 67 percent discount at PlayStation Summer Sale 2020

The console version of PUBG is available for a sale at PlayStation Summer Sale 2020. The battle royale title is available for a 67 percent discount during the sale which brings down the price to Rs 659 from Rs 1,999. Also Read - PUBG Update 8.1 live on the console test servers

The newese update to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds console version added Season 8 to the game’s Public Test Server. This PUBG update is now available to download and play for Xbox, PS4 and Stadia. The new update brings a rework for the Sanhok map in the game. New elements have been added to the Sanhok map as well as old locations reworked. The Season 8 update brings a new Survivor Pass: Payback as well. Also Read - PUBG Update 8.1 goes live with Season 8 and reworked Sanhok map

PUBG Update 8.1: Season 8 details

The main feature of update 8.1 is of course Sanhok, which has been reworked from the ground up to look better, perform better, and offer more balanced gameplay.

Sanhok Season 8 Key landmark changes

These are the locations that have been reworked

– Bootcamp

– Quarry

– Airfield (Previously Mongnai)

– Getaway (Previously Docks)

– Ruins

– Mountain

– Cave

– River

– Pai Nan / Khao / Sahmee / Kampong

– Bhan

PUBG joins PlayStation’s Summer Sale 2020. Get your chance to purchase PUBG on PS4 for 67% off!

– AMER region: 2020-07-22 12:00am~2020-08-19 11:59pm(PT)

– EMEA region: 2020-07-22 0:01am~2020-08-19 11:59pm(GMT)

– JP/ASIA region: 2020-07-22 11:00am~2020-08-04 23:59pm(Local Time) pic.twitter.com/4Suw7hPuyL — PUBG (@PUBG) July 21, 2020

New Feature: Loot Truck

The Loot Truck is a brand new feature added with Update 8.1 that gives players an additional, albeit risky, way to gear up. Trucks spawn in one of several garages around the island and drive along roads, where players can attack them. As these trucks take damage, they’ll drop some loot and continue on their way. Players persistent enough to destroy the truck will be rewarded with an even bigger cache of weapons and gear. Up to four Loot trucks are spawned at the start of the match. When a truck is destroyed, a new truck will be spawned from the garage.

Survivor Pass: Payback

Survivor Pass: Payback lets you earn nearly 100 new skins as you explore the remastered island of Sanhok. Complete special missions to unlock unique weapon skins and face paints. The devs have increased the XP players can earn through playing and surviving, up to 7200 XP per day just by playing the game.

Besides these there are other changes in the game as well. All the changes can be found in the patch notes here.