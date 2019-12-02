PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds remains one of the most popular games in the world. To make the game even more popular, there are contests held at regular intervals. There is a series of contests going on in PUBG right now as a way to end the year. These contests will give the players a chance to win real-life and in-game prizes. The first of these challenges in the game asks players to share their best melee kills. However, this contest comes with a catch. In order for the clips to be eligible for rewards, the melee weapons have to thrown by the players.

Since the contest went live, players have been sharing their clips online to be considered for the rewards. As noted by Comicbook, some of these attempts are impressive while others qualify as an attempt. These contests are part of the five ever PUBG Awards event that began this month and it will continue into December. The Awards event is broken down into four different weeks of contests and there will be a total of 50 winners. These winners will receive trophies, shirts, and in-game cosmetics.

The trailer released by the game developer simply shows slapping an enemy with a frying pan or another melee weapon. The challenge being that it must be done by throwing it at them. The mechanic which allows PUBG players to throw melee weapons was added at the beginning of this month. The contest is being described as Aim to Win and it is held from November 27 to November 30. The second week contest is called I meant to do that and it is being held from December 4 to December 7.

The Week 3 contest is called Just Got My License and it is held from December 11 to December 14. The last and final contest will be held from December 18 to December 21 and is called Scope Showdown. In order to enter, PUBG players must reply to PUBG’s challenge post with a link to their 30 second or less publicly posted video. While replying, you must add the #PUBGAwards2019 and #contest hashtags in addition to weekly hashtag like #AimtoWin.