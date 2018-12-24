PUBG bans nearly 30,000 accounts in Radar Hack Ban wave; pro players caught cheating

PUBG is one of the biggest games in the world right now, and its professional arena is also developing into a rather big attraction. Being one of the most popular games is not an easy task and players on PUBG have been experiencing confrontations with cheaters even before the game was officially launched in its Early Access period. The problem with cheaters became so blatant that popular streamers like Shroud encountered them on a regular basis, and died quite a few times at their hands.

Recently Reddit users pulled up the statistics that Bluehole has banned almost 13 million fraudulent accounts and hackers in October. Now, a report claims that PUBG has banned another 30,000 accounts recently. The new wave of ban follows the release of the new Vikendi map using its anti-cheat algorithm called BattlEye.

Our official statement regarding TEXQS's VAC ban. pic.twitter.com/qChhp3CVQj — Pittsburgh Knights (@KnightsGG) December 21, 2018

The newest hack to be included in the scope of possible banning, is the Radar hack. This particular hack allowed users to keep a tab on all the other players on the map and get live updates on their position on another screen or a smartphone. The most disturbing part of this new wave of bans from Bluehole is that a lot of professional players seem to have been banned under suspicion of using the Radar hack.

Among the professional players that have been banned are Can “TEXQS” Ozdemir of the Pittsburgh Knights, Sezk0 and Houlow of the French team SDF and Copenhagen Flames players “Hoffmann88” and “Player Jones” according to a Newsweek report. The players have been accused of using the hacks in their online games and there is no information if they used the same during the LAN events which would make it a rather daring task.