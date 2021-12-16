PUBG: Battlegrounds is set to become a free-to-play model early next year. With the changes announced during The Game Awards 2021 event, many raised concerns about the in-game purchases made and the process to compensate them. Also Read - PUBG Mobile offering Anna character for free to all players: How to get

The developer acknowledging users' concern has brought on deck Battlegrounds Plus, an upgrade that will bring extra benefits free of cost for existing players at PUBG: Battlegrounds. This means that instead of spending $12.99 (around Rs 990) will be able to grab exclusive in-game items for free.

Players who recently purchased the game to get a free Battlegrounds Plus account

As compensation to the players who recently purchased the BR title online, Krafton will provide Battlegrounds Plus upgrade free of charge. Players will be able to get the benefits on the Plus account following their first login once PUBG: Battlegrounds becomes a F2P model. One can search for the rewards under the customize tab. Notably, the game will be free to download, however, the freemium tag will be restricted to specific game modes and some items. The restricted features will get unlocked once gamers purchase the Battlegrounds Plus upgrade. Three promotional events will occur as the F2P transition date closes in.

Speaking of the game benefits, those who have purchased the video game before its free-to-play transition will get ‘PUBG Special Commemorative Pack.’ The upgrade will be provided to all eligible accounts and will include the following rewards- Battle-hardened Legacy Corset, Battle-hardened Legacy Jacket, Battle-hardened Legacy Gloves, Battle-hardened Legacy Pants, and Battle-hardened Legacy Boots. There will be Shackle and Shanks Legacy Pan and the Battle-hardened Legacy Nameplate rewards as well. As for the Battlegrounds Plus upgrade benefits, gamers will get Captain’s Camo Mask, Gloves, Hat, and an extra 1,300 G-coins. With the upgrade, one will be able to access Survival Mastery XP +100 percent boost, Medal Tab in Ranked, and Career mode, and create, play a Custom Match. To note, Battlegrounds Plus will be a one-time upgrade for regular players.

“As PUBG: Battlegrounds pioneered the battle royale genre and has grown into a globally influential game IP, this is the perfect time to transition to F2P and welcome new players to the game,” CH Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Kraton stated. Currently, the game is available on video game digital distribution services at Rs 999.