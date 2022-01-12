PUBG: Battlegrounds now available for free on PC, consoles: Here's how to get

PUBG: Battlegrounds has finally followed in the footsteps of CS:GO and many more to opt to switch to a free-to-play model on PCs and consoles. Along with this, Krafton has also released a one-time, non-recurring Battlegrounds Plus premium account upgrade, which will include benefits like additional G-Coin, a 100 percent boost for Survival Mastery XP, special in-game items, and custom match functionality with access to the Ranked game mode. Also Read - PUBG New State 0.9.23 update: BR Extreme mode, P90 submachine gun, weapon customisation, and more

To recall, Krafton first announced the decision to shift PUBG: Battlegrounds to a free-to-play model during The Game Awards 2021 back on December 9. To date, the game has sold over 75 million copies and was priced at Rs 999 in India for PC. The game is also available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.

The premium account upgrade is currently available at $12.99 (approximately Rs 960). With the Battlegrounds Plus premium account upgrade, players will get access to an additional 1,300 G-Coin, along with a 100 percent boost in Survival XP. They will also get access to the Medal tab in career mode and will have access to Ranked mode and Custom match functionality. It will provide access to in-game items like the Captain's Camo set too.

All who had purchased PUBG: Battlegrounds in the past will receive a PUBG – Special Commemorative pack, which will include Battlegrounds Plus premium account upgrade, a Battle-Hardened costume skin set, the Shackle and Shanks Legacy Pan and the Battle-Hardened Legacy nameplate.

Apart from making the announcement, Krafton also announced that it has started rolling out PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 15.2, which brings in new Tactical Gear like drones and EMT Gear. The update also improves communication with Screen Ping Markers, brings in improved in-game fluidity with a new Action Queue feature. There are also revamped tutorials with a basic training mode, AI training match and Lobby Tutorial Missions.