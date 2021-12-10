comscore PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS PC, console will be free to play from next month: Check details
PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS PC, console will be free to play from next month: Check details

All players who have purchased the game will receive the PUBG - Special Commemorative Pack, which includes a BATTLEGROUNDS Plus upgrade and other in-game rewards.

During The Game Awards 2021, Krafton has announced that PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS will transition to a free-to-play on both PC and consoles starting January 12. The model switch will bring in a lot of changes and rewards for long time players. Also Read - The Game Awards 2021: It Takes Two bags Game of the Year honour, Forza Horizon 5, Deathloop on the list

Also Read - PUBG New State to roll out first massive update with new weapons, vehicles, controls and more

But I paid for the game?

All players who have purchased the game will receive the PUBG – Special Commemorative Pack, which includes a BATTLEGROUNDS Plus upgrade, Battle-hardened Legacy Corset, Battle-hardened Legacy Jacket, Battle-hardened Legacy Gloves, Battle-hardened Legacy Pants, Battle-hardened Legacy Boots, Shackle and Shanks Legacy – Pan, and Battle-hardened Legacy Nameplate. Also Read - Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store: Wonderputt Forever, Knittens, Dominoes Cafe

All of these rewards will automatically be credited into your account on your first login after the free-to-play transition.

What is BATTLEGROUNDS Plus?

BATTLEGROUNDS Plus is a new product released to provide players with a boost in their gameplay experience. It is a one-time purchase priced at $12.99 (Rs 984). With the Plus pack, players will get Survival Mastery XP +100% boost, Career – Medal tab, Ranked Mode, and the ability to create and play a custom match.

Other than the above-mentioned benefits, BATTLEGROUNDS Plus comes bundled with Captain’s Camo Hat, Captain’s Camo Mask, Captain’s Camo Hat Gloves, and Bonus 1300 G-COIN.

“As PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS pioneered the battle royale genre and has grown into a globally influential game IP, this is the perfect time to transition to F2P and welcome new players to the game,” said CH Kim, CEO of Krafton Inc. “The game has grown substantially since we brought it to Early Access nearly five years ago, and we believe it offers one of the best values in gaming. Whether it’s the game’s eight unique maps, consistently updated features or engaging in-game partner activations, transitioning to F2P is the next step in our journey to widen the scope of the PUBG IP through content that both new and veteran players will love.”

The company is currently accepting pre-registrations for the F2P version of the game on its official website. There players can take a gaming personality test and participate in a “Invite A Friend” activity to earn select in-game items. Apart from this, the company has also announced a slew of pre-registration rewards.

  Published Date: December 10, 2021 1:34 PM IST

