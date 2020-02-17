PUBG: Best weapons to use on the Karakin map

The smallest map to be added to PUBG yet is Karakin and it seems to have grasped the attention of the players again. Players are coming back to PUBG to experience the excitement of such a small map and the new TDM mode. There are no new weapons in this map but a new Sticky Bomb which can be used to blow off some walls and floors.

The Karakin map is an island off the coast of North Africa and is only 2×2 in size. Karakin is a map with arid, rocky environment that provides wide-open terrain and challenging engagements. The devs promise that the map is small, fast, and dangerous: Expect the tension of Miramar combined with the pace of Sanhok. Karakin is a 64 players map. The Black Zone is designed to push players out of the safety of a building. Towns can be undamaged, totally flattened, and everything in between with Black Zone. There will be a siren to indicate the starting of the black zone. The area will turn purple on the map. Vikendi has been removed from public matches temporarily and will be replaced by Karakin.

5 best weapons on Karakin map

Now, we won’t be ranking these weapons, but we will try to include one weapon from each class. This is because each weapon class has it’s own specialty and use. Though admittedly some weapons are viable in all situations.

– Deagle: The hand cannon is a viable weapon in all maps as it has huge stopping power and can take out enemies with just a couple of shots.

– S12K: The auto shotgun is also a viable weapon on the map when fighting in the small recesses of the underground tunnels. But not so much on the open areas outside.

– Vector: Now this SMG is extremely powerful on this map. Since players can use the abundant snipers for engaging long range, the Vector becomes a deadly weapon for finishing off enemies in close range situations.

– M416: This is technically the most important assault rifle in the game and it is very useful on Karakin map as well.

– SLR: DMRs are really powerful in this map, because there are a lot of ridges in the game and engagement usually happens on these plains. SLR is a beast on this map with its range and huge damage.

– M24/Kar98/Win94: These snipers are all goof choices on this map for the same reasons as the SLR. Karakin map sees a alot of long distance fights and what better than these to engage in.