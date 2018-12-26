comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG concurrent players number has hit 1.1 million again with the release of Vikendi snow map
News

PUBG concurrent players number has hit 1.1 million again with the release of Vikendi snow map

Gaming

PUBG seems to be slowly gaining back its steam.

  • Published: December 26, 2018 4:12 PM IST
PUBG Vikendi snowmobile

Image Credit: PUBG

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds, or PUBG, was the go to game for most gamers following the trends even when the year began. While it started out as a high-end battle royale game for consoles and PCs with a simple but immensely fun gameplay model, its recently skyrocketing popularity can be credited to its excellent mobile version. Available on Android and iOS, PUBG Mobile is particularly noted for its excellent functionality and optimization for all kinds of smartphones and tablets. However, this shift in focus to mobile has meant a gradual drop in concurrent player numbers for the full versions. An even bigger reason for the loss of the crowd on the PC and console level was the abundance of bugs in the game which put off most players.

While competition from other game developers is another big reason for the drop, it seems that the introduction of the new snow map Vikendi is bringing players back to the game. After nearly a year, PUBG is seeing an increase in concurrent player count, and has returned to over the 1.1 million mark. This number at the beginning of this year was significantly higher at 3 million concurrent players. But this figure has been dropping since the start of 2018 due to competing games being launched, including Fortnite, and Blackout mode on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Image Credit: Steamcharts

And it seems that the developers of PUBG, are doing all they can to bring back users. The new maps add new elements to the game, and users that may have grown bored of the earlier maps are now returning to give the game another shot.

PUBG concurrent player count on the rise again

Also Read

PUBG concurrent player count on the rise again

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile continues to break records, as the mobile-friendly gameplay and optimization have made it one of the most popular (and profitable) games on the mobile platform. Available on both iOS and Android, PUBG Mobile has much of the same gameplay and functionality as the full-fledged version, while working even on mid-range and low-end devices.

  • Published Date: December 26, 2018 4:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
This Google Chrome bug can freeze your Windows 10 PC
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable OTA update rolling out globally
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio spotted testing VoWiFi once again
thumb-img
Gaming
Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news

Most Popular

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review

Honor Band 4 Review

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Nokia X5 Android 9 Pie stable update rolling out in China; Nokia 5.1 Plus likely to follow

Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India

Honor V20 launched in China

Lenovo Thinkplus Pods One wireless earphones launched: Price, features

Apple iPad mini 5 case render leaks ahead of 2019 launch

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG concurrent players number has hit 1.1 million again with the release of Vikendi snow map

Gaming

PUBG concurrent players number has hit 1.1 million again with the release of Vikendi snow map
Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news

Gaming

Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news
BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Features

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year
PUBG bans nearly 30,000 accounts in Radar Hack Ban wave; pro players caught cheating

Gaming

PUBG bans nearly 30,000 accounts in Radar Hack Ban wave; pro players caught cheating
PUBG concurrent player count on the rise again

Gaming

PUBG concurrent player count on the rise again

हिंदी समाचार

स्टूडेंट ने गुस्से में महिला प्रोफेसर का नंबर डेटिंग साइट पर डाला, हिरासत में छात्र

3,000 रुपए में लॉन्च हुआ Lenovo का Thinkplus Pods One वायरलैस एयरफोन

सैमसंग अगले महीने 3 गैलेक्सी 'M' स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगा

अमेजन पर 'No. 1 Mi Fan Sale' हुई शुरू, कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बंपर छूट

हुवावे Nova 4, Mate 20 Pro के नए वेरिएंट चीन में हुए लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Nokia X5 Android 9 Pie stable update rolling out in China; Nokia 5.1 Plus likely to follow
News
Nokia X5 Android 9 Pie stable update rolling out in China; Nokia 5.1 Plus likely to follow
Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India

News

Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India
Honor V20 launched in China

News

Honor V20 launched in China
Lenovo Thinkplus Pods One wireless earphones launched: Price, features

News

Lenovo Thinkplus Pods One wireless earphones launched: Price, features
Apple iPad mini 5 case render leaks ahead of 2019 launch

News

Apple iPad mini 5 case render leaks ahead of 2019 launch