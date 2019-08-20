comscore PUBG Console to get cross-play soon, Season 4 coming to PS4 on Aug 27
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Console to get cross-play soon, Season 4 coming to PS4 on August 27
News

PUBG Console to get cross-play soon, Season 4 coming to PS4 on August 27

Gaming

Sony moving towards cross play is tremendous news for players, and surprising as well considering the staunch position it held before.

  • Published: August 20, 2019 1:21 PM IST
PUBG Console update 4

The console version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds recently got the PUBG Console update for July with some really interesting items. PUBG  for PS4 and Xbox One got access to the Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card, new vehicle BRDM-2, a new pistol called Deagle, ledge grab system, exploding gas cans, and more. And now it is ready for a whole new update with new items. Besides this it seems Sony is moving towards cross play which is tremendous news for players. Cross-platform play will be enabled between PS4 and Xbox One players. It will be available for testing on the Public Test Server (PTS) starting late September and will hit live servers in early October.

Besides this Season 4 is hitting PS4 servers on August 27, announced Sony in its PlayStation Blog. It comes with the Survivor Pass 4 : Aftermath which is available for 1,000 G-coin through in-game stores. Or you can get the special bundle, PUBG – Aftermath pack ($14,99) from the PlayStation Store. All of this was unveiled at Gamescom 2019.

PUBG Console update 4: Details

Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath

Along with the new season comes an all-new Survivor Pass. Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath reveals the past and present of Erangel through skins and items from the island’s broad history. The new Survivor Pass comes with a cooperative mission system where players can work together to complete mission goals and earn rewards.

Need for Speed Heat gameplay trailer out, gets car customization app

Also Read

Need for Speed Heat gameplay trailer out, gets car customization app

Erangel visual update

Erangel is the oldest map in the game, as this was the map PUBG Console launched with. It was not until a whole year later that people got another map. Titled under the Erangel visual update, the team has updated the textures, grass and overhauled the map. There are plenty of secrets to find and updated areas to explore once you drop in. Updated existing terrain, signage, and buildings and have added a small number of buildings to some areas. Terrain elements added or revised to better illustrate Erangel’s history. These include trenches, blast marks, camo nets, and abandoned tanks across different areas of the map.

Gameplay

The new season and update brings a balance in loot and the first re-balance in vehicles. As for weapons, Kar98k, shotguns, SMGs and crossbow has seen a buff. While M24, and all 7.62mm ammo assault rifles have seen a nerf. Even the vehicles have seen changes. Healing items will now work while walking. The blue zone on Erangel has been balanced as well. Turntables added to the map which will play music.

WATCH: PlayerUnknown’s Battleground – Gamescom 2019 Season 4 Trailer | PS4

Besides these there are other changes that include the UI/UX of the character customizations and store. There have been significant changes to the matchmaking system and the world now features new billboards.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 20, 2019 1:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments
News
Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India

News

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India

PUBG Console to get cross-play soon, Season 4 coming to PS4 on August 27

Gaming

PUBG Console to get cross-play soon, Season 4 coming to PS4 on August 27

Xiaomi sells 2 crore Redmi Note 7 series smartphones

News

Xiaomi sells 2 crore Redmi Note 7 series smartphones

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India

Xiaomi sells 2 crore Redmi Note 7 series smartphones

Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit

Huami's new Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 set to launch on August 27

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Console to get cross-play soon, Season 4 coming to PS4 on August 27

Gaming

PUBG Console to get cross-play soon, Season 4 coming to PS4 on August 27
PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different defenders

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different defenders
PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different zombies you can turn into

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different zombies you can turn into
PUBG Mobile new update has a lot of bug fixes

Gaming

PUBG Mobile new update has a lot of bug fixes
PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update live with Infection Mode, UI rework

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update live with Infection Mode, UI rework

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 और Galaxy Note 10+ स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Flybot ने भारत में 4 इनईयर वायरलैस ईयरफोन लॉन्च किए, कीमत 1299 रुपये से शुरू

Realme 5 और Realme 5 Pro स्मार्टफोन क्वार्ड कैमरा सेटअप के साथ भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Nokia 105 (2019) भारत में 1,199 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Jio Fiber ब्रॉडबेंड सर्विस के लिए ऐसे करें रजिस्ट्रेशन

News

Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments
News
Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India

News

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India
Xiaomi sells 2 crore Redmi Note 7 series smartphones

News

Xiaomi sells 2 crore Redmi Note 7 series smartphones
Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit

News

Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit
Huami's new Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 set to launch on August 27

News

Huami's new Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 set to launch on August 27