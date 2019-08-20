The console version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds recently got the PUBG Console update for July with some really interesting items. PUBG for PS4 and Xbox One got access to the Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card, new vehicle BRDM-2, a new pistol called Deagle, ledge grab system, exploding gas cans, and more. And now it is ready for a whole new update with new items. Besides this it seems Sony is moving towards cross play which is tremendous news for players. Cross-platform play will be enabled between PS4 and Xbox One players. It will be available for testing on the Public Test Server (PTS) starting late September and will hit live servers in early October.

Besides this Season 4 is hitting PS4 servers on August 27, announced Sony in its PlayStation Blog. It comes with the Survivor Pass 4 : Aftermath which is available for 1,000 G-coin through in-game stores. Or you can get the special bundle, PUBG – Aftermath pack ($14,99) from the PlayStation Store. All of this was unveiled at Gamescom 2019.

PUBG Console update 4: Details

Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath

Along with the new season comes an all-new Survivor Pass. Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath reveals the past and present of Erangel through skins and items from the island’s broad history. The new Survivor Pass comes with a cooperative mission system where players can work together to complete mission goals and earn rewards.

Erangel visual update

Erangel is the oldest map in the game, as this was the map PUBG Console launched with. It was not until a whole year later that people got another map. Titled under the Erangel visual update, the team has updated the textures, grass and overhauled the map. There are plenty of secrets to find and updated areas to explore once you drop in. Updated existing terrain, signage, and buildings and have added a small number of buildings to some areas. Terrain elements added or revised to better illustrate Erangel’s history. These include trenches, blast marks, camo nets, and abandoned tanks across different areas of the map.

Gameplay

The new season and update brings a balance in loot and the first re-balance in vehicles. As for weapons, Kar98k, shotguns, SMGs and crossbow has seen a buff. While M24, and all 7.62mm ammo assault rifles have seen a nerf. Even the vehicles have seen changes. Healing items will now work while walking. The blue zone on Erangel has been balanced as well. Turntables added to the map which will play music.

WATCH: PlayerUnknown’s Battleground – Gamescom 2019 Season 4 Trailer | PS4

Besides these there are other changes that include the UI/UX of the character customizations and store. There have been significant changes to the matchmaking system and the world now features new billboards.