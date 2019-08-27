comscore PUBG Console Update 4.2 now live with Season 4
PUBG Console Update 4.2 now live with Season 4

he new update brings back the dynamic weather system to the game in a never before manner.

  Published: August 27, 2019 7:04 PM IST
PUBG Season 4

There is a new PUBG console update 4.2 out right now on PS4 and Xbox One that adds some exciting things to the game. The new update brings back the dynamic weather system to the game in a never before manner. It has been a hit and miss with the dynamic weather system on PUBG, where it was there then it wasn’t. There were brief periods in between where it was added and removed.

Dynamic weather on Erangel

This feature is now back on Erangel. When a match starts with overcast weather it will change dynamically over the course of the match. It will change between overcast, windy, hail, light rain, heavy rain (rain with lightning and thunder), and fog. Besides this there are new destructible objects on Erangel as well. These include pylons and barricades which have been added to Erangel. They can be destroyed by vehicles, weapons and explosions, but do provide a limited amount of cover until they are destroyed. Some existing objects which were previously indestructible are now destructible, such as the traffic cones in Mylta.

PUBG Update 4.2 other changes

The volume of Vikendi’s ambient wind noise has been reduced. This was a point of contention for a lot of players who felt that it was a bit much. As previously reported, the quality of life changes regarding audio is now live. Vehicles in the game now come with a switch to turn off the engine. The engine can be turned off while driving, after gaining momentum and can be used for quiet, tactical maneuvers.

WATCH: PUBG Console Update – August Announcement

Improved vehicle handling of the Scooter, Snowmobile, Snowbike and Motorcycle with Sidecar, thus improving overall driving stability. The rolling shimmer effect seen while at the edge of the Blue Zone will no-longer be seen at the center of the screen where the player is aiming. Visibility of all sight and scope reticles against bright backgrounds (such as Vikendi snowfields) has been slightly improved. Check out the full patch notes here.

  Published Date: August 27, 2019 7:04 PM IST

