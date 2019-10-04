comscore PUBG console update 4.3 here with console cross-play, DBS shotgun
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG console update 4.3 here with console cross-play, DBS shotgun
News

PUBG console update 4.3 here with console cross-play, DBS shotgun

Gaming

Players can now be matched with other PUBG players from the other console platform.

  • Updated: October 4, 2019 9:47 AM IST
PUBG update 4.3 dbs shotgun

The new PUBG console update 4.3 is out and it brings the much awaited cross-play for all console gamers. Players can now be matched with players from the other console platform. But the feature to allow players to party up with players from different platform is currently not supported. Player have to turn on this setting. The other big addition this time around is Survival Mastery and the DBS Shotgun, which is the most powerful shotgun in the game.

PUBG Update 4.3: Details

New feature: Survival Mastery

Survival Mastery is a progression feature designed as a companion system to Weapon Mastery. Where Weapon Mastery is all about the proficiency in combat, Survival Mastery focuses on the story as a player. In other words, the goal with this system is to help players recognize their own abilities and reward their success after each match. They get to decide what kind of player they’re going to be. The first thing players will notice in this system is the Survivor Level. Surviving bluezone phases, performing key actions and just staying alive all play a role in how much XP players will earn towards their next Level. The better they perform, the faster they’ll progress. Just like Weapon Mastery, all progress related to Survivor Mastery can be found in the Mastery menu under its own tab.

Desert Eagle handgun is coming to PUBG Mobile soon

Also Read

Desert Eagle handgun is coming to PUBG Mobile soon

PUBG ID

This is a new way for players to express themselves and their achievements. All the rewards players unlock in Survival Mastery open up new options for customizing their PUBG ID.

New weapon: DBS Shotgun

The DBS is a double barrel pump-action bullpup shotgun that can only be initially obtained from Care Packages. DBS comes with two internal magazine tubes that allow the user to load up to fourteen 12-gauge rounds. The combined firing mechanics means that the DBS can produce massive bursts of damage in a short time span. Upper rail of the gun allows a Holographic, Red Dot Sight, and 2x to 6x Scopes. Maximum effective range to deal damage with the DBS is 100m. This is definitely going to be the most deadly shotgun in the game.

Besides these there are other weapon balances and gameplay changes that include lowered sound for the Red Zone and footsteps volume. Check out all the changes in the PUBG console update 4.3 patch notes here.

  • Published Date: October 4, 2019 9:45 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 4, 2019 9:47 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Band 4's latest software update adds screen off timeout settings
Wearables
Xiaomi Mi Band 4's latest software update adds screen off timeout settings
Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A20e update rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A20e update rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch

TCL announces price cut on 3 smart TVs in India

Smart TVs

TCL announces price cut on 3 smart TVs in India

Desert Eagle handgun is coming to PUBG Mobile soon

Gaming

Desert Eagle handgun is coming to PUBG Mobile soon

Most Popular

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold First Impressions

OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.3 update; details, how to download

Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A20e update rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch

Truecaller Voice now supports call waiting feature

Marshall Major III Voice debuts with 60 hour battery and Google Assistant

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG console update 4.3 here with console cross-play, DBS shotgun

Gaming

PUBG console update 4.3 here with console cross-play, DBS shotgun
Desert Eagle handgun is coming to PUBG Mobile soon

Gaming

Desert Eagle handgun is coming to PUBG Mobile soon
Here's how to link your Facebook account to Call of Duty: Mobile

Gaming

Here's how to link your Facebook account to Call of Duty: Mobile
PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from 23 to 30 is now out

News

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from 23 to 30 is now out
Call of Duty: Mobile Review

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Review

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में Samsung Galaxy Fold की प्री-बुकिंग शुरू, 1,64,999 रुपये है कीमत

Flipkart Big Billion Days सेल आखिरी दिन आज, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 समेत ये 5 स्मार्टफोन हैं बेस्ट डील्स

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale का आज आखिरी दिन: OnePlus 7, iPhone XR समेत ये हैं 5 बेस्ट डील्स

Xiaomi ने Flipkart, Amazon और mi.com की सेल में ढाई लाख से ज्यादा Mi TVs बेचें

Xiaomi Yunmi Travel Electric Cup क्राउडफंडिंग में उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.3 update; details, how to download
News
OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.3 update; details, how to download
Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications
Samsung Galaxy A20e update rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A20e update rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch
Truecaller Voice now supports call waiting feature

News

Truecaller Voice now supports call waiting feature
Marshall Major III Voice debuts with 60 hour battery and Google Assistant

News

Marshall Major III Voice debuts with 60 hour battery and Google Assistant