PUBG Corp cuts ties with Tencent Games in India after PUBG Mobile ban

With the recent ban on PUBG Mobile in India that the government imposed, the game has been rendered un-downloadable. The government ban order cites that the game is a security risk to the country and is apparently a tool for the Chinese government to steal data from India. PUBG Mobile was put on a watchlist during a previous round of ban on Chinese origin apps from India.

And now following the ban PUBG Corp which is behind the original game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for PC and consoles has issued a statement. The ban has prompted PUBG Corp which licenses the game to Tencent Games to sever ties with them in India.

PUBG Corp Statement

PUBG Corporation is actively monitoring the situation around the recent bans of PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite in India. It has seen an overwhelming amount of support for the game from the country's player base and would like to thank the community for their passion and enthusiasm.

PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.

In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans.

PUBG MOBILE is the mobile version of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), an intellectual property owned and developed by PUBG Corporation, a South Korean gaming company. The company is actively engaged in developing and publishing PUBG on multiple platforms, including PUBG MOBILE in select territories, to provide the best player experiences possible.

PUBG Corporation is committed to providing its unique battle royale experience to a global audience and hopes to continue engaging with its passionate player base in India. In addition to regular content updates, the company is exploring different ways to engage its community in India through various region-based activities, including esports and community events.

Further updates will be provided at a later date when available.

This means that the PUBG Corp may get in touch with the Indian government to lift the ban since the Chinese company is no longer handling it. This should technically fix the issue that was prompted the ban in the first place. PUBG Corp is a South Korean company which hosts the PC and console versions of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. To clarify the PC and the console versions of the game has not been banned from India.