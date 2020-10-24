comscore PUBG Corp hiring in India: Is PUBG Mobile getting unbanned? | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Corp hiring in India: Is PUBG Mobile getting unbanned?
News

PUBG Corp hiring in India: Is PUBG Mobile getting unbanned?

Gaming

PUBG Corporation has floated a job posting in India for its India operations. Does that mean PUBG Mobile is coming back? Read ahead.

  • Published: October 24, 2020 3:05 PM IST
PUBG-Mobile

It has been long since the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile’s distribution in India. Loyal players have since then longed to see it back on the Play Store with the latest updates. While there’s no development on that front, PUBG Corp is currently hiring new people for its India office. A LinkedIn job posting suggests that the publisher is looking for a Corporate Development Division Manager. Also Read - PUBG Unban? भारत में वापसी के मिले संकेत, कंपनी कर रही हायरिंग

Owner Krafton is hiring personnel for its Delhi office in, seeking the person to jointly develop overall M&A and investment strategy for the gaming and related sectors (tech, media, entertainment, and etc.) mainly with the India market context. The person should also support the setup process for PUBG India with guidance from Krafton Inc. The job posting does not mention any relation to the mobile game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile ban in India unlikely to be reversed, suggests Ministry

Is PUBG Mobile coming back then?

As some websites would like you to believe, the job listing does not mention PUBG Mobile anywhere. Hence, there’s no guarantee of this being a sign of things returning to the normal for mobile players. PUBG Corporation still continues to support the PC version of the game in India. You can either play PUBG on Steam, PS4 and Xbox, or get the free version of the game online, called PUBG Lite. Also Read - PUBG Mobile could return soon with Jio Platforms, talks yet to finalize

However, PUBG Corporation has taken away the licence to distribute PUBG Mobile from Tencent Games. The move came after the Indian government banned 119 apps, including both the mobile games. A few weeks ago, there were reports of Reliance getting talks with PUBG Corporation to distribute the game in India. However, there’s no update on that front.

That said, if you still want to enjoy the latest of PUBG Mobile, there’s a way to do that. While the game has gone from the Play Store and App Store, players on Android have a way to claim Chicken Dinners. Players can head over to the official website and download the latest APK file. Once installed manually, the game will automatically pull the updates from the servers.

PUBG Corp cuts ties with Tencent Games in India after PUBG Mobile ban

Also Read

PUBG Corp cuts ties with Tencent Games in India after PUBG Mobile ban

Just before the ban in India, PUBG Mobile got to see the massive Erangel 2.0 update. The Erangel 2.0 update was flagged as a new era for the game. Players downloading the update experienced improved graphics quality with better textures than before.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 24, 2020 3:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Airtel Xstream Box upgrade offer gets costlier for buyers: Check for new price
Smart TVs
Airtel Xstream Box upgrade offer gets costlier for buyers: Check for new price
Jio launches Jio Cricket mobile app for Jio Phone users ahead of IPL 2020 final

Apps

Jio launches Jio Cricket mobile app for Jio Phone users ahead of IPL 2020 final

Facebook now gets to monetize WhatsApp, brings in-app purchases for business

Apps

Facebook now gets to monetize WhatsApp, brings in-app purchases for business

Huawei Mate 40 series launched with penta camera setup, 5G support

Mobile

Huawei Mate 40 series launched with penta camera setup, 5G support

Infinix Hot 10 4GB RAM variant launched in India

Mobile

Infinix Hot 10 4GB RAM variant launched in India

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Google Assistant could soon be enabled without using wake words: Report

Realme C15 likely to launch with Snapdragon chipset in India soon

OnePlus offers second update in month for 7 and 7T series: Check details

Airtel Xstream Box upgrade offer gets costlier for buyers: Check for new price

PUBG Corp hiring in India: Is PUBG Mobile getting unbanned?

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Corp hiring in India: Is PUBG Mobile getting unbanned?

Gaming

PUBG Corp hiring in India: Is PUBG Mobile getting unbanned?
PUBG Mobile ban in India could be permanent

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban in India could be permanent
PUBG Mobile could come back soon with Jio Platforms

Gaming

PUBG Mobile could come back soon with Jio Platforms
PUBG Mobile: Grandson spends Rs 2.3 lakh without permission

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Grandson spends Rs 2.3 lakh without permission
PUBG Corp cuts ties with Tencent Games in India after PUBG Mobile ban

Gaming

PUBG Corp cuts ties with Tencent Games in India after PUBG Mobile ban

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy F12 जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च, M सीरीज के इस स्मार्टफोन का होगा रीब्रांडेड स्मार्टफोन

HUAWEI Mate40 Pro के कैमरे ने DXOMARK पर किया टॉप, 136 प्वाइंट्स किया स्कोर

LG Wing 5G का आफिशियल प्रोमो वीडियो हुआ टीज, भारत में इस दिन होगा लॉन्च

OPPO A15 बजट स्मार्टफोन अमेजन पर इन ऑफर्स के लिए सेल के लिए उपलब्ध

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE में आ रही थी यह दिक्कत, कंपनी ने सॉफ्यवेयर अपडेट किया जारी

Latest Videos

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review
Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Google Assistant could soon be enabled without using wake words: Report
News
Google Assistant could soon be enabled without using wake words: Report
Realme C15 likely to launch with Snapdragon chipset in India soon

News

Realme C15 likely to launch with Snapdragon chipset in India soon
OnePlus offers second update in month for 7 and 7T series: Check details

News

OnePlus offers second update in month for 7 and 7T series: Check details
Airtel Xstream Box upgrade offer gets costlier for buyers: Check for new price

Smart TVs

Airtel Xstream Box upgrade offer gets costlier for buyers: Check for new price
PUBG Corp hiring in India: Is PUBG Mobile getting unbanned?

Gaming

PUBG Corp hiring in India: Is PUBG Mobile getting unbanned?

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers