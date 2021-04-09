Several reports circulating on the internet suggest that PUBG Mobile India mobile game will launch very soon. In fact, some reports reveal that the battle royale game will release officially later this year, possible in the next few months or so. Also Read - PUBG New State crosses 10 million pre-registrations on Google Play Store

While the launch timeline is yet to be revealed, what makes the coming of the PUBG Mobile India even more evident is the job listings on Microsoft’s Linkedin. Currently, as many as six job listings are seen under PUBG Corporation, which hints at the battle royale game’s imminent launch. Also Read - PUBG Mobile latest anti-cheating report: Over 1.6 million accounts banned permanently

PUBG Corporation hiring in India

As far as the Linkedin job listings are concerned, PUBG Corporation is hiring for the position of senior marketing manager – India, product manager – India, Associated Director, publishing business operations – India, Video Editor – India, and Investment & Strategy Analyst – India. This clearly hints that the company is working hard to bring back PUBG Mobile in the country very soon. Also Read - Honor of Kings beats PUBG Mobile to become the highest grossing mobile game in March 2021

To recall, Tencent’s PUBG Mobile was banned in the country last year alongside hundreds of other Chinese apps under the Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Few months after the battle royale game was banned in the country, PUBG Corporation announced to bring it back as PUBG Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile India coming soon?

The Indian version of the battle royale game has been teased by the company several times in the past. PUBG Corporation had revealed that the Indian version of the mobile game will be customised as per government’s instructions. The company also highlighted that users’ security and privacy will be their utmost priority, which was the major reason why the popular mobile game was banned in the country.

Recently, reports related to the launch of PUBG Mobile India suggested that Krafton is in talks with the Indian government to bring the game back to the country. To bring the mobile game back to the country the company will first need to meet the government’s concerns. Currently, neither the company or the government of India revealed official details related to the release of the Indian version of the battle royale game.