PUBG creator, Brendan Greene does not want to make PUBG 2

Brendan ‘PlayerUnknown’ Greene says that Special Projects will be different from what we have seen with PUBG so far.

  Published: April 3, 2019 1:03 PM IST
Creator of the battle royale game PUBG and the man who technically pioneered the genre, Brendan Greene also known as PlayerUnknown recently announced that he is moving on from PUBG to other projects that have to do with PUBG. Brendan ‘PlayerUnknown’ Greene had announced that he is exiting the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegounds development team though he will still be a part of PUBG Corp. The game that bears his namesake was created by him from a concept that he essentially introduced the gaming world to. He announced that he is handing over the reins to Taeseok Jang who will be in charge of development of the game.

And now at an interview with GamesIndustry.biz he has said that he does not see himself making a PUBG 2, and went so far as to mention that he is done with the battle royale genre and wants to try his hand at something else. he says that the last two years have been “an insane ride,” considering that PUBG was a game that changed how people look at video games and lead the way for games like Fortnite, Apex Legends and others to find foot. He even mentioned that he loved seeing the growth of the genre even if it was with other game titles.

“It’s been wonderful — and there’s more coming,” said Greene. “It’s a good genre that has space to grow — last man standing deathmatches, there are so many different takes you can have on that. I’m still waiting for a For Honor battle royale, something with big, big knives.”

Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene has left PUBG to start work on PUBG Special Projects

He spoke about his move to PUBG Special Projects and said, “They have the reins of battle royale, they know what PUBG and our battle royale is, they understand what we want from the game and what we want to do to it moving forwards, so I saw it as a good chance for me to announce Special Projects.” He even mentioned that with the new projects he wants to, “explore online experiences and how to connect people in ways that we haven’t really done before.”

He expanded on his comment about creating a second version of PUBG and said, “The last man standing concept is great, but I’ve done that. I don’t really intend to make PUBG 2. I’ve done battle royale, it’s time to try something else. There are ideas about how we connect to people and how we provide the different experiences I have.”

PUBG update 27 is now live, brings Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card, new weapon MP5K

Last but not the least, he clarified the goals behind the new project and said, “We’re not doing this for profit. Eventually someday, we may do, but right now it’s just about having time to explore. There is no deadline here, this is us with a few years to play. Gaming and the industry has become so hard, this is a very lucky thing to have. We can genuinely explore and be curious for some time.”

  Published Date: April 3, 2019 1:03 PM IST

