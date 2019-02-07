comscore
PUBG creator PlayerUnknown reacts to Apex Legends, the new battle royale on the block

There was a positive exchange between PlayerUnknown and Respawn Entertainment.

  Published: February 7, 2019 9:40 AM IST
PlayerUnknown has been know widely as the creator of the battle royale genre in the world of gaming with his first mod on H1Z1. This was followed by his introduction of the iconic battle royale game which was named after him, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Now many claim that Fortnite lifted elements and ideas from PUBG in creating a game that would surpass the master in terms of playerbase and the revenue earned. But despite taking a legal course against Epic Games’s Fortnite, PUBG creator Bluehole could not defend its ground.

Since then we have seen a lot of games adopt the battle royale genre as they saw fit, but none of those came close to competing with PUBG or Fortnite. But now with the release of a new battle royale, Apex Legends by Respawn Entertainment, the crown does not seems safe anymore. Within hours of launching, Apex Legends garnered 1 million players, and has since gone on to amass more players. But it seems PUBG creator PlayerUnknown has not taken offence to this, and has actually praised the work done by the developers in his tweet. It reads, “Really great job by the team @Respawn. A fantastic launch with a great new take on the battle royale game mode! GG WP <3”

Apex Legends: Everything about the battle royale game challenging Fortnite and PUBG

Also Read

Apex Legends: Everything about the battle royale game challenging Fortnite and PUBG

Respawn responded with enthusiasm and wrote, “We stand on the shoulders of giants. Thanks for paving the way!” This exchange is a far cry from what we have seen with others, especially when it comes to Fortnite. This may be because PlayerUnknown feels that Apex Legends is a bigger threat to Fortnite than it is to PUBG.

