PUBG developers are updating the blood effects in the game

There is a video that shows how the new blood effect looks from different distances in PUBG.

  Published: February 4, 2020 5:53 PM IST
PUBG Blood

The developers of PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds released a rework of how a bullet hit spatters blood back in December. But the people were not happy with the results, now it seems the devs have made another update to the same and released a look at how the new effect looks. The new pattern looks more like shooting a balloon filled with blood. There is a video that shows how the effect looks from different distances.

“After roll out, we came across a few concerns thanks in part to community reporting,” the PUBG post said. “One of the main points being that the new blood effect was harder to see than before. After the blood effect update, it was reduced in size and visibility, making it difficult to see at distances or unclear when characters were in the shadows. We deployed a hotfix on December 23 to increase the size and visibility of the new blood effect and to fix the issue with incorrect blood colors displaying under various lighting conditions. Even with the hotfix, there are still feedback from the players that the visibility of blood effect is still not clear compared to the original version.”

PUBG Season 6 with Karakin map live on consoles now

PUBG Season 6 with Karakin map live on consoles now

The developers also mentioned that they are also looking to adjust the color of the blood in the future and how much this effect occurs. This will be fixing how the blood looks under different lighting conditions. For example it may not be as visible when the enemy being shot at is far away and in the shadow.

The blood effects the devs say are not available on the consoles right now. “On console, the new blood effects are currently reverted, as we saw performance issues which need to be worked out before we can reapply the patch,” PUBG Corp. said. “Once this issue is resolved, we can start working on improving the effects on console as well.”

  Published Date: February 4, 2020 5:53 PM IST

