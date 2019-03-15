PUBG developers make changes to recently added flare guns

Developers of the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds recently added a feature to the game that has been in the testing phase for almost a year now. Flare guns were introduced to the game last year and this item can be used to call down a lite tier loot drop or an armored UAZ vehicle. This item was tested in phases and the reaction was generally positive and it worked well as a limed time addition to the game.

But with the last update Flare guns were added on a permanent basis to the game by PUBG Corp which are now available on all maps in the form of rare loot. According to the patch notes, Flare Guns when used in the early phase of the game often give a great advantage with little risk, therefore, the Flare Gun will only deliver a care package when used after the first blue zone phase. A message will be shown on the UI when a nearby player successfully calls in a special care package with the Flare Gun and an icon indicating the location of the drop will be displayed on the map.

On March 20, we'll release these Flare Gun changes to the Test Server and provide a detailed explanation of the changes in the patch notes. — PUBG (@PUBG) March 15, 2019

These changes were added to the main game of PUBG and players had a lot of feedback about it and it seems the devs have heard it. In a tweet the devs have made know that a bunch of changes to flare guns are being introduced to enhance the gameplay experience. It also tweeted that the changes will go live on March 27. Here are that changes that are coming to the game.

– Reduced plane volume

– Reduced Flare Gun spawns

– Reduced loot inside special care packages for Squads mode

– Removed map icon & text indicating incoming package