PUBG developers teases revamped Miramar map

The developers of PUBG at PUBG Corp seem to be teasing a new and improved Miramar map. In a new tweet and post on Facebook, two new images have been teased. The text of the tease says, “Swift and silent. Ever so deadly.” which might indicate a new event that is coming. But the images along with the tweet seems to indicate a reworked Miramar map. The first image shows reworked textures for buildings, trees and the ground. The second image is that of an underground section that has a photo of the local kingpin.

The second map also seems to show a cage that contains gold bars in them. This could be clear indication that the map being reworked is Miramar. Because the Miramar video released earlier shows the kingpin having a disagreement with the representative of the Russian man. He was blown up as a result, which may be indicated in a reworked Hacienda del Patron. This would make Miramar the second map to be reworked by PUBG Corp. Erangel was the first map to be reworked since its release.

Swift and silent. Ever so deadly. pic.twitter.com/onRzkYzjIL — PUBG (@PUBG) January 13, 2020

PUBG recently released a back story video for Miramar, which was part of the community goal for the Season 5 of PUBG which is Miramar themed. The community reached that goal and as a result the devs released the video which shows how Miramar became a part of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Like the video of Erangel which shows how the Russian man who grew up in the town of Erangel, started everything. This video has reference to that person as well. The Russian man from Erangel saw the two ravaged by intense war, and he went back later in life to buy out the island and begin the battle royale. The Miramar video starts off with the Mexican cartel bringing in a man to their boss.

The boss has a conversation with the man and informs him that the ‘Russian man’ cannot get hold of Miramar. This is because he owns Miramar and would not give it away. Seeing that negotiations failed, the man who brought the offer leaves to make a call.

The shadowy Russian man from the Erangel video can be seen circling the town on his jet, listening in on the conversation. When the captive man with the offer steps out to make a phone call, he triggers an explosive device in what appears to be Hacienda del Patron. The Russian man seems to be observing all this from his aircraft in the skies.