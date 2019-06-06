PUBG Development Update showcased: Erangel rework, new amphibious vehicle, ledge catching feature coming

Battle royale phenomenon PUBG has been one of the most talked about games of last year and the credit for that goes to the development team that went all out creating new content for the game which made it a whole new experience. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been evolving since the day it has been launched and right now the game is in a place where the updates just cannot be about adding new features, but about reworking the features that are already present in the game. And in a whole new video from the development team of the game, TS Jang, executive producer at PUBG Corp, detailed about the upcoming update to the PC version of the game.

The video talks about the different aspects of the game that are being reworked and some new things that are being added as well. The most exciting feature that has been teased this time around in the in-game experience section of the update is the ledge grab feature, which will allow players to catch onto a ledge when jumping towards it. This will open up new vistas of exploring the map and will help players flank and evolve the combat of the game as well.

We're excited to bring you a new Developer Update for PUBG. Learn about our upcoming Erangel Visual Update, new features, and our vision for the future of the game. Read the full Dev Update here: https://t.co/5F9cXCPUQw pic.twitter.com/PL9QGX3xcU — PUBG (@PUBG) June 6, 2019

The other new addition that is coming with this update is a new vehicle called the BRDM which happens to be a amphibious armored vehicle. It can take a punishment from enemies while having the ability to traverse land and water which makes it the ideal vehicle to travel in. It looks like the armored transport vehicles that most forces have and may have the ability to seat more than four people like the mini-bus. Besides this the in-game experience will also include more weapon balancing updates which the development team wants to streamline even further.

The next mention in the video was the out-game experience which essentially includes the different options that are available outside of gameplay including the progression system which the team is developing even further. Seasons and upcoming content update is also one of the bigger aspects of the upcoming update and it will bring a whole new look for the oldest map in the game, Erangel. Titled under the Erangel visual update, the team has updated the textures, grass and it seems like a fully overhauled map now. The Season 4 details will be released at a later date and so will the new update.