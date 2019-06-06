comscore PUBG Development Update showcased: Erangel rework, new amphibious vehicle, ledge catching feature coming | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Development Update showcased: Erangel rework, new amphibious vehicle, ledge catching feature coming
News

PUBG Development Update showcased: Erangel rework, new amphibious vehicle, ledge catching feature coming

Gaming

PUBG developers have just showcased what players can expect from the next big update that is set to hit the game. The new update does not have a release date yet, but it will be releasing with the new season that is about to hit the game.

  • Published: June 6, 2019 12:16 PM IST
PUBG Erangel rework

Battle royale phenomenon PUBG has been one of the most talked about games of last year and the credit for that goes to the development team that went all out creating new content for the game which made it a whole new experience. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been evolving since the day it has been launched and right now the game is in a place where the updates just cannot be about adding new features, but about reworking the features that are already present in the game. And in a whole new video from the development team of the game, TS Jang, executive producer at PUBG Corp, detailed about the upcoming update to the PC version of the game.

The video talks about the different aspects of the game that are being reworked and some new things that are being added as well. The most exciting feature that has been teased this time around in the in-game experience section of the update is the ledge grab feature, which will allow players to catch onto a ledge when jumping towards it. This will open up new vistas of exploring the map and will help players flank and evolve the combat of the game as well.

The other new addition that is coming with this update is a new vehicle called the BRDM which happens to be a amphibious armored vehicle. It can take a punishment from enemies while having the ability to traverse land and water which makes it the ideal vehicle to travel in. It looks like the armored transport vehicles that most forces have and may have the ability to seat more than four people like the mini-bus. Besides this the in-game experience will also include more weapon balancing updates which the development team wants to streamline even further.

PUBG Mobile getting team Deathmatch with 0.13.0 update: All you need to know

Also Read

PUBG Mobile getting team Deathmatch with 0.13.0 update: All you need to know

The next mention in the video was the out-game experience which essentially includes the different options that are available outside of gameplay including the progression system which the team is developing even further. Seasons and upcoming content update is also one of the bigger aspects of the upcoming update and it will bring a whole new look for the oldest map in the game, Erangel. Titled under the Erangel visual update, the team has updated the textures, grass and it seems like a fully overhauled map now. The Season 4 details will be released at a later date and so will the new update.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 6, 2019 12:16 PM IST

Editor's Pick

PUBG Development Update showcased
Gaming
PUBG Development Update showcased
Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red color launched

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red color launched

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

News

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

5 top big-screen budget smart TVs you can buy now

News

5 top big-screen budget smart TVs you can buy now

Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

News

Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

Sponsored

Most Popular

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out

Xiaomi introduces Express Delivery on Mi.com

Redmi K20 Pro MIUI update fixes pop-up camera issue

Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red color launched

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Development Update showcased

Gaming

PUBG Development Update showcased
PUBG Mobile getting team Deathmatch with 0.13.0 update: All you need to know

Gaming

PUBG Mobile getting team Deathmatch with 0.13.0 update: All you need to know
5 best upcoming features on PUBG Mobile

Gaming

5 best upcoming features on PUBG Mobile
Godzilla is coming to PUBG Mobile: Here's where you can find the Easter eggs

Gaming

Godzilla is coming to PUBG Mobile: Here's where you can find the Easter eggs
16-year-old dies after a 6-hour session of PUBG Mobile

Gaming

16-year-old dies after a 6-hour session of PUBG Mobile

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile में आएंगे ये पांच बेहतरीन फीचर्स, Zombie Dogs, Nitrogen Grenade जैसे एलिमेंट्स होंगे शामिल

लॉन्च से पहले Samsung Galaxy Note 10 की कीमत का हुआ खुसाला, अगस्त में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Moto E6 Plus Android 9 Pie और MediaTek Helio P22 SoC के साथ Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट

Moto G7 की कीमत में हुई 1,000 रुपये की कटौती, अब मिल रहा है 15,990 रुपये में

Nokia आज सुबह 11:30 बजे भारत में लेकर आएगा नया स्मार्टफोन, Nokia 6.2 या Nokia 9 Pureview हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out
News
Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out
Xiaomi introduces Express Delivery on Mi.com

News

Xiaomi introduces Express Delivery on Mi.com
Redmi K20 Pro MIUI update fixes pop-up camera issue

News

Redmi K20 Pro MIUI update fixes pop-up camera issue
Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red color launched

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red color launched
Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

News

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15