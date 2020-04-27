comscore PUBG devs add bots to the PS4 and Xbox version of the game
PUBG devs add bots to the PS4 and Xbox version of the game

The devs have shared a whole blog explaining this decision to add bots to the console version of PUBG.

  Published: April 27, 2020 10:54 AM IST
PUBG console bots

The devs of the battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has introduced bots on the console version of the game. The devs have shared a whole blog explaining this decision. The devs write that with the game being on the consoles for a while a certain player base has become rather skilled. Hence matching these people with lower skilled players is unfair. To balance this out bots are being added to the game. Also Read - PUBG update 7.1 with reworked Vikendi goes live on Test Server

They have shared the mechanics of how bots will work in terms of movement and how they will spawn. The bots will have a the skills to use bullet drop mechanics and even understand proper aiming at players. Hence they can be dodged like you are dodging normal players. They will also have loot and will be killed a lot, hence they will not carry a lot of loot each. Also Read - New PUBG update induces crashes, fixed within hours

PUBG update 7.1: Major changes for Season 7

Vikendi rework

Vikendi has had quite a few changes since we saw it last. It has an updated terrain, adjusted snow levels (and then readjusted them based on player test feedback), changed cities and landmarks, added a multi-track railway system to help navigate the island, and even converted the quaint Dino Park into Dinoland, the Prehistoric Park of the Future. Also Read - PUBG update 6.3 going live on console with Panzerfaust, other changes

Trains have been added and can be found moving along multiple tracks across Vikendi. There is a major train line that extends along the perimeter of Vikendi, with 6 connected tracks towards the inland areas of the island. Trains stop temporarily at train stations across the map. Snowbikes and Snowmobiles have been removed. Motorcycle and Motorcycle with sidecar will spawn instead. A new Cargo Depot has also been added.

PUBG Season 7 now live on main servers, trailer released

PUBG Season 7 now live on main servers, trailer released

Survivor Pass: Cold Front

Survivor Pass: Cold Front is the way to earn all the cool new outfits in Season 7. With costumes ranging from Dinoland employee apparel and mascot costumes to other themed looks, there’s something for everyone. Players can also once again unlock community rewards by working together, so be on the lookout for data discs. All players can contribute to the community gauge to unlock videos and receive community skin rewards.

New Weapon: Mosin-Nagant

There’s a new weapons being added, though it’s not really being added as another one. The new weapons is a sniper rifle called Mosin-Nagant which is essentially a Kar98k. This is being done to make sure that new weapons are added but there aren’t too many varieties on the map. The stats, attachments, ammunition, etc. are all directly copied from the Kar98k, but the Mosin will feature its own look and sound. The Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle has been added to Vikendi and Erangel.

