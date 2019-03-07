PUBG devs announce that Erangel map is being reworked 

It’s almost two years now that popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was released with the initial map Erangel. Erangel has been criticized from the beginning of having more than enough bugs. But with time it has managed to become the gold standard of maps on PUBG and still has the most player traffic among all the maps in the game. Erangel has been a favorite since it offers the most space to players for looting and has a terrain that makes it ideal to hide as well as spot people, and since it has been there the longest.

Now PUBG Corp has announced that the map is indeed getting a makeover and it will not just be in terms of adding new buildings to the map. The devs plan to do a complete overhaul of the map which could include texture and the other elements as well. Players on Reddit and other communities found evidence that new buildings were being added in a parachute skin image which happened to show more building in the background than is present in the real map.

A statement on our plans to remaster Erangel. https://t.co/nktOK1E9qO — PUBG (@PUBG) March 7, 2019

“As some of you inferred from some recent leaks of a map image, we are working on new ways to balance loot and otherwise improve our maps, Erangel being the first. The addition of compounds is just one way we’re testing internally, but is certainly not the ONLY way.” Reads the blog, “We understand that loot balance is a very important part of the game but also recognize that the map layout is just as important, so we’re working hard to ensure that any changes made to either will feel good when completed. We plan to start testing several potential changes to Erangel soon, and will share our plans for these tests in the coming weeks.”

The blog further mentions that the images and leaks show only a part of what to expect in the rework and never things in its entirety since it is a work in progress. And it seems that the devs are taking the advise of loot balance on the map very seriously.