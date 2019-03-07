comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG devs announce that Erangel map is being reworked 
News

PUBG devs announce that Erangel map is being reworked 

Gaming

A rework of PUBG's Erangel map has been long overdue.

  • Published: March 7, 2019 10:07 AM IST
PUBG Erangel new compounds

Image Credit: Reddit

It’s almost two years now that popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was released with the initial map Erangel. Erangel has been criticized from the beginning of having more than enough bugs. But with time it has managed to become the gold standard of maps on PUBG and still has the most player traffic among all the maps in the game. Erangel has been a favorite since it offers the most space to players for looting and has a terrain that makes it ideal to hide as well as spot people, and since it has been there the longest.

Now PUBG Corp has announced that the map is indeed getting a makeover and it will not just be in terms of adding new buildings to the map. The devs plan to do a complete overhaul of the map which could include texture and the other elements as well. Players on Reddit and other communities found evidence that new buildings were being added in a parachute skin image which happened to show more building in the background than is present in the real map.

“As some of you inferred from some recent leaks of a map image, we are working on new ways to balance loot and otherwise improve our maps, Erangel being the first. The addition of compounds is just one way we’re testing internally, but is certainly not the ONLY way.” Reads the blog, “We understand that loot balance is a very important part of the game but also recognize that the map layout is just as important, so we’re working hard to ensure that any changes made to either will feel good when completed. We plan to start testing several potential changes to Erangel soon, and will share our plans for these tests in the coming weeks.”

PUBG updated with Bizon, Canted Sight, and Moonlight weather for Vikendi on consoles

Also Read

PUBG updated with Bizon, Canted Sight, and Moonlight weather for Vikendi on consoles

The blog further mentions that the images and leaks show only a part of what to expect in the rework and never things in its entirety since it is a work in progress. And it seems that the devs are taking the advise of loot balance on the map very seriously.

  • Published Date: March 7, 2019 10:07 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Women's Day Sale: A look at top deals
Deals
Flipkart Women's Day Sale: A look at top deals
PUBG devs announce that Erangel map is being reworked 

Gaming

PUBG devs announce that Erangel map is being reworked 

Redmi 7 leaks via YouTube video; Snapdragon 632 SoC revealed

News

Redmi 7 leaks via YouTube video; Snapdragon 632 SoC revealed

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

Features

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

Xiaomi announces limited period discounts on select smartphones

Deals

Xiaomi announces limited period discounts on select smartphones

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Paytm First: Everything you need to know

Samsung confident of regaining top spot in volume terms in India

Samsung Galaxy A40 bags Wi-Fi approval

Redmi 7 leaks via YouTube video; Snapdragon 632 SoC revealed

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 priced at Rs 12,999 goes on first sale today

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG devs announce that Erangel map is being reworked 

Gaming

PUBG devs announce that Erangel map is being reworked 
PUBG updated with Bizon, Canted Sight, and Moonlight weather for Vikendi on consoles

Gaming

PUBG updated with Bizon, Canted Sight, and Moonlight weather for Vikendi on consoles
Apex Legends reaches 50 million player base in one month

Gaming

Apex Legends reaches 50 million player base in one month
PUBG Mobile age limit imposed in response to complaints against the game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile age limit imposed in response to complaints against the game
PUBG Mobile introduces India Bonus Challenge

Gaming

PUBG Mobile introduces India Bonus Challenge

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Women's Days Sale शुरू हुई, 6 हजार रुपये के डिस्काउंट में मिल रहे हैं ये स्मार्टफोन

शाओमी का गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Black Shark 2 12GB RAM और Snapdragon 855 के साथ गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट

BSNL इन दो ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान पर दे रहा है 100Mbps तक की स्पीड के साथ 750जीबी डाटा

शाओमी का Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 आज पहली बार सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 और M30 आज दोपहर 12 बजे अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Paytm First: Everything you need to know
News
Paytm First: Everything you need to know
Samsung confident of regaining top spot in volume terms in India

News

Samsung confident of regaining top spot in volume terms in India
Samsung Galaxy A40 bags Wi-Fi approval

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 bags Wi-Fi approval
Redmi 7 leaks via YouTube video; Snapdragon 632 SoC revealed

News

Redmi 7 leaks via YouTube video; Snapdragon 632 SoC revealed
Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 priced at Rs 12,999 goes on first sale today

News

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 priced at Rs 12,999 goes on first sale today