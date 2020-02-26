comscore PUBG devs fix respawn bug on Team Deathmatch mode
PUBG devs fix respawn bug on Team Deathmatch mode

Team Deathmatch mode on PUBG has been added as part of the new PUBG Arcade which is a new tab in the Play section of the game.

PUBG Logo

PUBG introduced the team deathmatch mode to the PC version of PUBG finally. The mode has been there for a while on PUBG Mobile now. The mode has been added as part of the new PUBG Arcade which is a new tab in the Play section of the game. The Arcade section of the game will bring other modes for the players as well and the Team Deathmatch is the first of many that we will apparently see.

The Team Deathmatch features 8v8 fights to seven different battlefields which will be pulled from the present maps. Players will be able to choose from several different weapon loadouts. This mode is FPP only and players will have spawn kits enabled. Players respawn 5 seconds after each death and close to friendly players if the location is safe and will be invulnerable briefly. There are no knockdowns in this mode and players will die after their health runs out.

There were some pretty evident bugs that were introduced with the last PUBG update 6.2 which the devs are now fixing with a mid update patch. And here’s a look at the major bug fixes that this patch introduces.

– Issue with being unable to respawn in Team deathmatch
– Abnormal animation played when using a painkillers
– Inability to delete marker and way points with world map is closed
– Issue with only being able to place a single waypoint marker on the map
– Players falling through the ground at a specific location on Karakin
– Issue with multiple items having the incorrect names
– Incorrect UI elements for Turkey language settings
– Incorrect UI when entering community mission page in JPN language settings
– Issue with ‘Winter Breaker’ image being displayed as another item

