PUBG devs release Anti-Cheat and Performance Plans for 2020
  PUBG devs release Anti-Cheat and Performance Plans for 2020
News

PUBG devs release Anti-Cheat and Performance Plans for 2020

Gaming

This new PUBG dev blog mentions its plans and the roadmap for the year ahead.

  • Published: April 21, 2020 3:32 PM IST
PUBG Dev Letter

The devs of PUBG at PUBG Corp have shared a new blog with Anti-Cheat and Performance Plans for 2020. This new blog mentions its plans and the roadmap for the year ahead. It mentions that 2019 despite being a productive year, the devs failed to nail down some of the issues. The new release contains, countermeasures for hacking and cheat programs. This includes improvement of preventive measures. And also stronger monitoring and banning reliability. It also deals with performance, stability improvements and network improvements. Also Read - PUBG update 7.1 with reworked Vikendi goes live on Test Server

PUBG Anti-Cheat and Performance Plan: Details

– Countermeasures for Hacking and Cheat Programs: This year, the devs will be making improvements to the existing measures to block cheat programs. Also Read - New PUBG update induces crashes, fixed within hours

– Enhanced Preemptive Measures: One of the preemptive measure being adopted by the devs is the Two-factor Authentication System. To help prevent account hacking and improve security overall, the devs will be adding SMS authentication and a secondary authentication system using a one-time password. Your account will need to have two-factor authentication enabled in order to participate in ranked games to help ensure the fairest environment possible. They will also be improving hack vulnerabilities in code and weapons, vehicles and character movement will have server side confirmation. Also Read - PUBG update 6.3 going live on console with Panzerfaust, other changes

– Enhanced Cheat Detection and Bans: The developers are also planning to Expand their Detection Range. They will also include Automatic Analysis, and Toughen HWID Bans.

– Performance and Stability Improvement: There are mutiple improvements are coming for streaming with a bunch of improvements. There are improvements and optimization of GPU performance by further utilizing HLOD. HLOD refers to a system that combines multiple static mesh actors into a single static mesh actor when these are viewed from a long distance. This can help improve performance by reducing the number of the actors that need to be rendered on a scene and thus reducing per-frame draw calls.

PUBG update 7.1 with reworked Vikendi goes live on Test Server

PUBG update 7.1 with reworked Vikendi goes live on Test Server

There are stability improvements besides these as well. The full dev letter can be seen here.

