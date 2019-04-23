PUBG earned $920 million in revenue last year: Report

Let’s get this straight, as much negative press that PUBG has seen through the last year it still remains one of the most popular games in the world. And this seems pretty clear when we take a look at the kind of revenue the game has earned in the last year. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been competing with Fortnite since the beginning and it has almost been a see saw challenge between the two in terms of the profit earned. And now PUBG Corp, which handles the PC version of PUBG, has announced how well it fared in the year 2018 in terms of financials.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds publisher and Bluehole and its studio PUBG Corp have just announced the financials for the full year of 2018, and the report says that it earned a total of $920 million in revenue. Out of this, $311 million was earned in profit. According to the translation shared by Daniel Ahmad who is an analyst of Niko Partners there is a breakdown of revenue by console.

Among all the devices used to play the game PC accounted for $790 million and was the most profitable platform. This was followed by mobile which earned $65 million followed by console at $58 million, while $6 million has been attributed to other sources. Ahmad emphasized that the reason for mobile revenue for PUBG Corp being low despite being the most popular mode platform of the game is because Tencent developed and published the mobile version of the game.

Besides that if it were to be divided in the regions and how it was popular, it has been noted that Asia accounted for 53 percent of PUBG Corp’s revenue in 2018 with about $487 million in revenue. This does not come as a surprise at all since the Asia and South Asia servers are the busiest and the most populated ones, at any given time.