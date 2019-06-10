comscore PUBG Erangel visual update hits Test server | BGR India
PUBG Erangel visual update hits Test server

Gaming

PUBG has been long due with giving Erangel a visual makeover, and the new Erangel Visual update video showcases how the devs are bringing it up to speed.

  Published: June 10, 2019 10:36 AM IST
PUBG Erangel rework

Battle royale phenomenon PUBG has been one of the most talked about games of last year and and the developers seem to want to continue that. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been evolving since the day it has been launched and right now the game is in a place where the updates just cannot be about adding new features, but about reworking the features that are already present in the game. Developers released a new video that talked about a bunch of changes that are set to hit the game soon. In the video, TS Jang, executive producer at PUBG Corp, detailed about the upcoming update to the PC version of the game. And one of the highlights was the visual update that has been given to Erangel.

Erangel is the oldest map in the game, as this was the map PUBG was launched with. It was not until a whole year that people got another map. Titled under the Erangel visual update, the team has updated the textures, grass and overhauled the map. The devs have tweeted that the Erangel visual update has now hit the PC Test servers. They will make changes with the feedback they receive from the community.

“For the past few months, we’ve been sharing our plans to bring our very first map, Erangel, up to the same level of polish as our more recent maps. We started way back in March with an initial balance of loot and followed it up more recently with a full loot pass. We’re excited to finally give you a sneak peek at some of the other improvements we’ve had in the works.” Wrote the devs in the blog post.

PUBG ledge grab feature and BRDM vehicle

The rest of the video about the development update talks about the aspects of the game that are being reworked. Some new things are being added as well. The most exciting feature that has been teased is the ledge grab feature. This will allow players to catch onto a ledge when jumping towards it. This will open up new vistas of exploring the map and will help players evolve the combat of the game.

WATCH: Realme X: First Look

The other new addition that is coming with this update is a new vehicle called the BRDM. The BRDM is an amphibious armored vehicle. It can take a punishment from enemies while traversing land and water. It looks like the armored transport vehicles that most forces have. Besides this the in-game experience will also include more weapon balancing updates. Seasons and upcoming content update is also one of the bigger aspects of the upcoming update. The Season 4 details will be released at a later date and so will the new update.

  Published Date: June 10, 2019 10:36 AM IST

PUBG Erangel visual update hits Test server
