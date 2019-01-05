PUBG bans 4 professional players for using ‘unauthorized’ software

There is no doubt that PUBG has taken the world of gaming by storm in last one year. The game is regarded as one to the top and most popular titles in the Battle Royale games. The ability to play the game on mobile devices and the multiplayer element has propelled its popularity to another level. The game has reached such a level that professional PUBG gaming tournaments are held across the globe. A number of professional gamers have gradually gained popularity in the e-sports segment that is currently based on PUBG.

However, along with the rise of PUBG-based tournaments, another factor has gradually grown over time. The issue that we are referring to here is cheating. A number of players try to cheat while competing with other PUBG players to come on the top. To keep things clean, PUBG recently banned more than 30,000 players across platforms after implementing anti-cheat tools. Following up in its efforts to keep the game clean, PUBG just made a significant announcement while banning four professional PUBG players.

PUBG Esports, the official esports account for the game on Twitter made an announcement on January 1, 2019 banning four professional players including Christian “Cuhris” Narvaez, Liam “Liammm” Tran, Tyler “DevowR” Sti, Mark “Tefl0n” Formaro were banned for three years. The reason for the ban was because these players were found to be using “unauthorized” third-party programs “during public matches and the NPL Online Qualifiers”. Here NPL stands for National PUBG League which makes it an even bigger offense. The ruling was announced after “proper investigation” and these players will be banned from all competitions starting from December 31, 2018.

What is more is that PUBG has also disqualified the teams of all the four players from the NPL Preseason. The spots of these four teams will be taken by next four teams according to the overall standings. The organization revealed that moving forward, the players caught heating during professional competitions will be banned for a minimum of three years while increasing the scope to a life-long ban. The company added that it is set to release the “complete guidelines for a global penalty system” in the near future.