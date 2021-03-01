Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday that PUBG was just one example of many mobile games that are “violent, explicit and addictive”. He made the statement on the sidelines of announcing the government’s plan to set up a center of excellence in gaming and other related areas. The move is said to promote Indian cultural ethos. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass unveiled: How to get, rewards, and more

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting was addressing a ceremony of virtual exhibition and prize announcement of "Khel Khel Mein — A Pan Maharashtra Toy/Game/ Project Design Competition", during which he said that the gaming centre will be set up to teach VFX, gaming, and animation related courses.

The ultimate goal is to develop new games that and apps for the world, which are in line with #MakeInIndia.

Focus on creating games with Indian values

“But by criticising those games, we won’t get the answer and therefore we have to create our own games and applications for the world so that world adopts it because it has basic human values that is Indian ethos. And therefore, this effort of government will fructify and lead the nation into creating newer games with Indian values with modern technology,” Javadekar added.

PUBG Mobile is banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The app was banned in September last year by the Ministry of Information and Technology along with 118 other mobile applications in India. The ban has not been lifted as of now and there is no clarity on whether the ban on PUBG Mobile will be reversed.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting said that the Gaming center has been formed in collaboration with IIT Bombay. “IIT will start courses from this year itself. So, we are at an advanced stage of preparation but let us see when the new session begins in 2021 because from that time onwards it will come into effect,” Javadekar said.