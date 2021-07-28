PUBG, the popular battle royale title could be free-to-play in the near future. A renowned leaker has revealed that the battle royale game could be free-to-play soon. The leakster by the name PlayerIGN in his tweet said that the developers will likely be going to track player response in a F2P week that’s taking place next month. Also Read - PUBG: New State latest update: Release date, pre-registration, and more details

PUBG game on PC could be going free-to-play soon

As per the leakster, the popular battle royale game in the PC hub could go free-to-play if the developers find a strong response from the current player base. Simply to say, the creators behind Playerunknown's Battlegrounds will keep a track of player's responses in a free-to-play week that is supposedly happening sometime next month. Apparently, this isn't the first time the developers decided to make such a move.

As per the leakster, PUBG's developers wanted to go free-to-play back in 2019, just a few years after the game's early access was released. However, the studio didn't receive the kind of response from the players they expected during the free-to-play test back then. Fast forward two years, PUBG Corp now seems to give it another try and see for the reaction in the gaming hub. Perhaps, the initiative is likely made to keep head-to-head with other popular BR games like Fortnite and Apex Legends which have garnered much traction due to their free-to-play model. But the developers haven't made anything official, hence, it is advised to take the report with a grain of salt until some concrete details surface on the e-hub.

That said, PUBG recently received a brand new map- Taego that brings along exclusive second-chance mechanic, one-man squad mode, among other features. The varied-terrain 8×8 map which is cited to be as big as the Miramar map includes two new weapons- the K2 Assault Rifle and the Mk12 DMR. As mentioned in the PUBG update 12.2 patch notes, here are the features in the new Taego map.

Taego is available as the Featured Map.

Playable in TPP and FPP.

Solo and Squads, including 1-man Squad Modes are available.

Duos are not available.

Depending on your region, available modes and perspectives will vary.

Up to 100 players.

Bots can spawn.

Clear weather.

No Red Zone.

Wildlife: Two friendly bird varieties reside throughout Taego, reacting to player movement and gunfire.

Taego is available in Custom Matches.

Sandbox Mode is available for PUBG Partners.

The new map arrived on PC on July 7, followed by a console release on July 15. Notably, PUBG is now playable on PS4 and Xbox One as well, besides PC.