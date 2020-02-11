comscore PUBG German PGS esport event postponed due to coronavirus fears
PUBG German PGS esport event postponed due to coronavirus fears

PUBG Corp has announced in a statement that it is postponing the PGS: Berlin event to avoid any risks from Coronavirus. 

PUBG increased AR drops

It is trying times for public events right now with the fear of Coronavirus looming large. And the tech community is feeling the effects with major players like Sony backing out of MWC 2020 in Barcelona. The gaming community is hit as well as reports have started coming in that console productions are delayed. And now it seems esports is taking a hit as well. PUBG Corp has announced in a statement that it is postponing the PGS: Berlin event to avoid any risks from Coronavirus.

“PUBG Corporation is actively monitoring the spread of the latest coronavirus, which was recently declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization.” The statement goes on, “With the health and safety of our players, employees, and fans as our top priorities, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone April’s PGS: Berlin event. The dates and times of regional qualifiers may also be subject to change. The plan to host four PUBG global esports events in 2020 remains unchanged. And we are actively exploring options for when a replacement event can be held.”

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 may be delayed due to coronavirus

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 may be delayed due to coronavirus

Previous reports claimed that the deadly Coronavirus outbreak in China has delayed the production and shipments of Nintendo’s Switch console to its home market in Japan. Reports claim that the launch of Microsoft Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 may be delayed. These consoles are primarily manufactured in China and the current quarantines of different areas will adversely affect production.

The analysts now expect a delay of a week to a month in the arrival of the new consoles. And even when they arrive, there could very well be a deficiency in the number of available units. A video-game industry analyst, Daniel Ahmad recently tweeted about it. It said, “Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo said that 96% of consoles imported to the US in 2018 were produced in China. Hence why the Coronavirus outbreak is having an impact on manufacturing.”

PUBG: Player gets crushed by two vehicles, but does not die

PUBG: Player gets crushed by two vehicles, but does not die

Due to the outbreak, Japanese pre-orders of  Nintendo Switch have been pushed back from February 8 to an undetermined date. “We can confirm that the manufacturing of some Nintendo products for the Japanese market has been delayed due to the impact coronavirus outbreak,” Engadget quoted the company.

