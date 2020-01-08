comscore PUBG gets new minor update increases AR drops for Erangel and Miramar
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG gets new minor update increases AR drops for Erangel and Miramar
News

PUBG gets new minor update increases AR drops for Erangel and Miramar

Gaming

Erangel and Miramar are the two oldest maps in the game, and the biggest as well.

  • Updated: January 8, 2020 1:48 PM IST
PUBG increased AR drops

Recently, the Miramar map on PUBG got a new trailer much like the Erangel trailer from last year. This was part of the community goal for the Season 5 of PUBG which is Miramar themed. The community reached that goal and as a result the devs released the video which shows how Miramar became a part of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. These are the two oldest maps in the game, and the biggest as well. People have usually complained about the unavailability of ARs in these maps. To address this the devs increased drop rates in the past and have apparently done so again.

In a new tweet the devs announced that Erangel and Miramar now have 20 percent more AR drops after a short maintenance. This would mean less scrambling around for weapons and more engagement among the players on the map. Increased AR drops would also go a long way in making these maps more played. Sanhok is still the most commonly played map in pub matches.

Back to the videos, the video of Erangel which shows how the Russian man who grew up in the town of Erangel, started everything. This video has reference to that person as well. The Russian man from Erangel saw the two ravaged by intense war, and he went back later in life to buy out the island and begin the battle royale. The Miramar video starts off with the Mexican cartel bringing in a man to their boss.

PUBG: Story of Miramar released after community reaches goal

Also Read

PUBG: Story of Miramar released after community reaches goal

The boss has a conversation with the man and informs him that the ‘Russian man’ cannot get hold of Miramar. This is because he owns Miramar and would not give it away. Seeing that negotiations failed, the man who brought the offer leaves to make a call.

The shadowy Russian man from the Erangel video can be seen circling the town on his jet, listening in on the conversation. When the captive man with the offer steps out to make a phone call, he triggers an explosive device in what appears to be Hacienda del Patron. The Russian man seems to be observing all this from his aircraft in the skies.

PUBG Community skin contest lets you design your own skins; everything you need to know

Also Read

PUBG Community skin contest lets you design your own skins; everything you need to know

This video gives character to the map Miramar and new life as well. Players will not connect with the map more and this feels like a perfect addition to the Miramar themed Season. The characters in the video, especially that of the Russian man seems to be in limelight now.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2020 1:45 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 8, 2020 1:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme UI is looking for Realme X2 beta testers
News
Realme UI is looking for Realme X2 beta testers
How to disable Mi Video online recommendations on Xiaomi phones

How To

How to disable Mi Video online recommendations on Xiaomi phones

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India price leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India price leaked

Motorola One Action Android 10 update now rolling out

News

Motorola One Action Android 10 update now rolling out

BHIM app updated with redesigned UI and more

News

BHIM app updated with redesigned UI and more

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Apple iPhone 9 renders hint at single rear camera

Realme UI is looking for Realme X2 beta testers

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India price leaked

Motorola One Action Android 10 update now rolling out

BHIM app updated with redesigned UI and more

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG gets new minor update increases AR drops for Erangel and Miramar

Gaming

PUBG gets new minor update increases AR drops for Erangel and Miramar
PUBG Mobile Season 11 Royale Pass name and release date out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 11 Royale Pass name and release date out
PUBG Mobile: Here's how to become a beta tester

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to become a beta tester
PUBG Mobile first official Season 11 poster drops

Gaming

PUBG Mobile first official Season 11 poster drops
PUBG MOBILE Club Open or PMCO 2020 Spring Split registration live

Gaming

PUBG MOBILE Club Open or PMCO 2020 Spring Split registration live

हिंदी समाचार

Renault Zoe इलेक्ट्रिक कार भारत में जल्द होगी लॉन्च, Auto Expo 2020 में दिखेगी

Xiaomi Mi 10 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन Samsung Galaxy S11 सीरीज से पहले हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 855 चिपसेट के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Tecno Spark Go Plus भारत में 9 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Honor Magic Watch 2 के साथ Honor Band 5i भारत में अमेजन पर जल्द होगी लॉन्च

News

Apple iPhone 9 renders hint at single rear camera
News
Apple iPhone 9 renders hint at single rear camera
Realme UI is looking for Realme X2 beta testers

News

Realme UI is looking for Realme X2 beta testers
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India price leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India price leaked
Motorola One Action Android 10 update now rolling out

News

Motorola One Action Android 10 update now rolling out
BHIM app updated with redesigned UI and more

News

BHIM app updated with redesigned UI and more