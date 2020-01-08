PUBG gets new minor update increases AR drops for Erangel and Miramar

Recently, the Miramar map on PUBG got a new trailer much like the Erangel trailer from last year. This was part of the community goal for the Season 5 of PUBG which is Miramar themed. The community reached that goal and as a result the devs released the video which shows how Miramar became a part of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. These are the two oldest maps in the game, and the biggest as well. People have usually complained about the unavailability of ARs in these maps. To address this the devs increased drop rates in the past and have apparently done so again.

In a new tweet the devs announced that Erangel and Miramar now have 20 percent more AR drops after a short maintenance. This would mean less scrambling around for weapons and more engagement among the players on the map. Increased AR drops would also go a long way in making these maps more played. Sanhok is still the most commonly played map in pub matches.

Back to the videos, the video of Erangel which shows how the Russian man who grew up in the town of Erangel, started everything. This video has reference to that person as well. The Russian man from Erangel saw the two ravaged by intense war, and he went back later in life to buy out the island and begin the battle royale. The Miramar video starts off with the Mexican cartel bringing in a man to their boss.

The boss has a conversation with the man and informs him that the ‘Russian man’ cannot get hold of Miramar. This is because he owns Miramar and would not give it away. Seeing that negotiations failed, the man who brought the offer leaves to make a call.

The shadowy Russian man from the Erangel video can be seen circling the town on his jet, listening in on the conversation. When the captive man with the offer steps out to make a phone call, he triggers an explosive device in what appears to be Hacienda del Patron. The Russian man seems to be observing all this from his aircraft in the skies.

This video gives character to the map Miramar and new life as well. Players will not connect with the map more and this feels like a perfect addition to the Miramar themed Season. The characters in the video, especially that of the Russian man seems to be in limelight now.