PUBG getting two new games by 2022, confirms Krafton CEO

PUBG is soon to expand its battle royal universe with the launch of two new PUBG-like games. The information has been confirmed by Krafton CEO, Kim Chang-han. Also Read - PUBG Mobile gameplay with/without VPN in India could be banned again

To recall, Krafton, a South Korean firm happens to own PUBG Corporation, which is the brain behind the popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Also Read - 5 things no one told you about FAU-G

PUBG getting new games soon

In an interview with Bloomberg, Kim Chang-han, confirmed that it aims to make PUBG a big franchise and won’t turn it into a ‘one-hit-wonder.’ Also Read - PUBG Mobile: More than 1.2 million hackers banned by Tencent in just 6 days

It is suggested that the new PUBG-based game could be introduced for PCs and consoles. But, mobile users don’t have to feel disappointed. There are chances that a new battle royale title based on PUBG could be launched for mobile. The games are expected to launch by 2022.

#PUBG Corp. won’t stay a one-hit wonder, Says CEO and could value $27.2 billion this year. Confirmed PUBG Mobile BR game this year & PUBG-related PC and console game by next year Animated show, web cartoon; movies & dramas later #Krafton could rank world's biggest pic.twitter.com/zhuR3eHFhA — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) January 19, 2021

Other details also reveal that a PUBG-based horror game, called ‘The Callisto Protocol’ is also expected to release in 2022. The game, which will mimic the PUBG world, will be developed by Striking Distance Studios and will include the PUBG elements here and there.

For those who don’t know, PUBG and PUBG Mobile are also expected to get a major sequel, allegedly called PUBG 2 and PUBG Mobile 2. The launch was hinted at by a PUBG data miner.

While concrete information isn’t available, past leaks suggest that PUBG Mobile 2 comes with a codename ‘Project XTRM.’ It is likely to support cross-platform capability across PCs, gaming consoles, and mobile. Additionally, the sequels are expected to be handled by PUBG and PUBG Mobile Lite’s key personnel and launch later this year.

In related news, Krafton is also planning to go public and file for an IPO (Initial Public Offering) in mid-2021. Krafton CEO has also suggested that an animated show is in the works, which will be based on PUBG. The show will be meant for streaming services.

With this, PUBG seems to be looking at a great expansion deal making the battle royale game a huge brand globally.